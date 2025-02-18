02/18/2025



Updated at 7:56 p.m.





OpenBank begins its operations in Mexico. A fundamental region in the geographical diversification of Banco Santander, where it is already present with the Santander brand and now begins the journey with its digital entity. Its commercial offer will be directed to products for day to day finance. “After registering about 30,000 applications to join your waiting list during the last weeks, from today it is possible to register as a client in less than five minutes in one of the most advanced digital banks in the world,” explains the group. This movement comes after the entity also launched OpenBank In the United States, another of the key regions for the bank. There, in fact, he has recently announced that he has already exceeded 2,000 million dollars in deposits.

The bank has presented its proposal at a press conference with the president of Santander, Ana Botín; the CEO of Santander Mexico, Felipe García Ascencio; and the general director of OpenBank Mexico, Matías Núñez. «Through a completely digital proposal, OpenBank has a unique model with the innovation and typical benefits of a Fintech, but also with a complete range of products to meet the main financial needs , with 24×7 telephone service and a network of more than 10,000 Santander ATMs in Mexico, ”adds the group on the launch in the Aztec country.

The entity will have the debit account operate with a 10%yield, without minimal balances or commissions and the guarantee of the Bank Savings Protection Institute (IPAB) up to 3.35 million pesos. At the same time, customers have free transfers, withdrawals at Santander ATMs, debit card and a credit card that returns 3% of online purchases made, offering the possibility of postponing three months without interest those for amounts for amounts that exceed 1,500 pesos.

Ana Botín, President of Santander Bankhe said in a statement: «The launch of OpenBank is a new mile support and security of Santander «.









Related to all this, Mexico is a strategic region for Santander to the point that Botín has met with the Mexican president, Claudia Sheinbaumto convey your commitment and commitment to the country. «A pleasure to share with Claudia Sheinbaum, president of Mexico, our important investment plans in the country -including the launch of OpenBank. Mexico is a great country with enormous development potential and today we have known first -hand the Mexico Plan, which we are supporting, ”said the group’s leader through the social network X.