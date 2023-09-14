Santander and the cuts in Italy. Here’s what’s happening to the Spanish bank

Santander Consumer Bank (SCB) he decided to abandon Italyclosed all branches. It will continue to operate in the country but only online. A branch of the banking group born in Spain and present throughout Europe, specialized in Italy in consumer creditannounced the closure of all agencies present on the national territory together with one drastic reduction in staff. The company, chaired by Ettore Gotti Tedeschi and led by Alberto Merchiorisays Fisac ​​Cgil, together with Fabi, of Scb, – reports Il Messaggero – “has delivered to the trade union organizations a communication regarding a restructuring plan relating to Santander Consumer Bank, the essential points of which are a reduction in staff and the closure of all branches in the area”.

Read also: Mediobanca, the great Milleri-Nagel freeze. And Caltagirone is in no hurry

Read also: Tax on extra profits, the banks cry but when the State saves them they enjoy it

In the communication, Fisac ​​Cgil and Fabi write, – continues Il Messaggero – “it is esteemed in excess of approximately 14% of the workforce of the Bank, the reduction in staff concerns both the staff of the local units and the headquarters”. The signs were all there for the Italian subsidiary of the Spanish Santander group. No dividend for the parent company. Contrary to coupon of 170 million of euros paid last year to the parent company, in fact – reports Italia Oggi – the Scb shareholders’ meeting decided months ago that the 2022 statutory profit of 91.6 million (almost halved from that of 179.2 million in the previous financial year) was intended for 6.4 million to cover previous losses, for 4.5 million to the legal reserve and to extraordinary reserve for the remaining 80.6 million.

The reply from Santander Consumer Bank

“In an increasingly digital society where customers prefer digital channels to branches, Santander Consumer Bank Italy (SCB Italia) has decided to invest in its digitalization channels and close its physical branches to continue offering the best service to its customers. SCB Italia has already started talks with unions this week and is committed to minimizing layoffs where possible. We are fully committed to continuing to maintain our leadership position in the Italian consumer credit market and will continue to invest in this regard.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

