Banco Santander climbs to the Williams of Carlos Sainz and expands his commitment to Formula 1

Sport is one of the most followed entertainments throughout the planet. Not only football, but many other disciplines have become, in recent decades, in an essential reason for encounter, emotional bond with the audience and undeniable engine of progress for society. In addition to being a source of entertainment, sport encourages social integration and promotes values ​​such as teamwork, perseverance and personal improvement. Among the most prominent worldwide is Formula 1.

With an accumulated world audience of 1,458 million in 2024 and an average of 700,000 spectators for Grand Prix, it is the main international motor racing competitionas well as the most popular and prestigious motor sport in the world, with an increasingly outstanding interest among the youngest. Santander Bank He is aware of the enormous relevance of this sport and has been involved in F1 for more than 15 years.

In 2006, Banco Santander began his journey in Formula 1sponsoring teams like Ferrari or McLaren and even great pilots like Fernando Alonso, Carlos Sainz or Lewis Hamilton. Its beginnings in this speed sport began, exactly, in 2007, sponsoring McLaren. In 2010, Banco Santander would join the Scuderia Ferrariwith whom it would maintain an agreement until the end of 2017, alliance that was resumed in 2022 and that has now concluded. In addition to already pilots, Banco Santander has been sponsoring Great awardsprecisely in the most important international markets for the entity such as Spain, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, Mexico or the United States.

In this context of very close collaboration, Banco Santander will be in this season 2025 sponsor and Official Bank of the competition. Thanks to this agreement, the entity will be present in the fences of the circuits of 8 large awards and will carry out all kinds of commercial actions linked to these careers, as well as visits from Hospitality For customers. All aimed at reinforcing the visibility of the bank in its main markets, with the United States, where OpenBank has just landed, as one of the great business objectives.

Sponsoring of the Williams Racing team

But the link of Banco Santander with Formula 1 does not stop there, but the Spanish entity will sponsor Williams Racing, in which the Madrid will be Carlos Sainzwhich concluded his participation in the last World Cup with a more than meritorious fifth position. In this way, both the Spanish pilot and the Bank will support one of the most historical teams of the Great Circus of the Formula, with its foundation in 1977 and with seven world titles of pilots and nine of builders behind it.

Last Tuesday, February 18, Carlos Sainz And his teammate, Thai Alex Albon, already wore the sponsorship of Banco Santander at the presentation gala of the imminent Formula 1 World Cup in the F175 event, who gathered in London the 20 pilots participating in a very interesting championship that will begin in Australia on March 16.

During the gala in the O2 of the English capital and to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Formula 1, the ten teams joined the F1 to provide fans the first designs launch event of the season, where Williams Racing presented the design of the FW47 in an emotional show.

On the sponsorship agreement with Williams Racing, Juan Manuel Cendoya, head of communication, corporate marketing and studies of Banco Santander and vice president of Santander SpainHe revealed that “we are delighted to sponsor Williams Racing with an agreement that will allow us to offer exclusive experiences to our clients and continue supporting Carlos Sainz in his new stage. It is one of the historical and more legacy teams of the F1, and complements our role as the official bank of the competition with our main markets. ”

For its part, James Vowles, director of the Williams Racing teamhe said after the signing of the agreement that “Williams Racing is proud to add to Santander to our growing list of iconic and innovative partners from 2025. Uniting forces with a large global bank in which dozens of millions of people around the world are confident is another significant step in our transformation and we hope to work with Santander to involve and excite fans in the coming years.”





This sponsorship will allow Santander Offer exclusive experiences, with access to paddock and acts with pilots. Williams Racing also offers Santander Bank a global platform to increase its brand visibility, especially in the United States, where there are three F1 races and the team will show the brand OpenBankafter the recent launch of the brand in the country. The collaboration includes the presence of Santander or OpenBank logos at the top of the racing car chassis, on the chin of the pilots and in the team’s sleeve, as well as participation in exclusive events and digital campaigns.