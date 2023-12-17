Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 17/12/2023 – 18:10

The only bank that had been left out of an agreement with Americanas, Safra changed its position and decided to join the retailer's judicial recovery plan on the eve of the general meeting of creditors, scheduled for next Tuesday, the 19th. he had denounced five attempts at fraud in the agreement and made a request to the Court to annul the meeting – which was denied.

The information that Safra joined the plan was anticipated by the newspaper The globe and confirmed by Estadão. When contacted, Safra did not comment. The report was unable to contact Americanas until the publication of this article.

Safra has R$2.5 billion to receive from Americanas. Previously, the bank, through its lawyers, stated that the attempt to approve the plan “by forceps” at the “close of lights in 2023” was for its own retail network and for “financial institutions complicit in fraud” to obtain tax benefits. .

Among these fraud attempts, according to Safra, were the commitment that the banks had made in the agreement not to enter into litigation against Americanas and its main shareholders (Paulo Lemann, Marcel Telles and Carlos Alberto Sicupira), the differentiated treatment between creditors of the same class and the recognition of the base date for calculating credits as January 19th, while the list of creditors considered the base date of the 12th of that month.

At the end of November, Americanas had reached an agreement with holders of more than 35% of the debt. At the time, it was agreed that the company will receive a capitalization of R$24 billion, divided between resources from reference shareholders and debt conversion by creditor banks.

After implementing the plan, Americanas' gross debt is expected to fall to R$1.9 billion, according to information from the company. At the end of 2022, the most recent data, gross debt reached R$37.3 billion.