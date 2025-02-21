Banco Sabadell Ultima ‘In Extremis’ against hypothetical fusion with the BBVAin which it will notify the consequences that the operation would have. In the spotlight is in the business of SMEs and payments, the two issues that led to the body to raise the analysis process to ‘Phase II’.

The agency led by Cani Fernández sent the specifications specifications, a document that is notified to both entities and that collects the main competition problems derived from the OPA, to early February. From there a term of at least ten calendar days was opened, to which another five extendable ones are added, which expire today.

The CNMC has been analyzing the impact on the competition of a fusion of the BBVA and Sabadell for months, after the first one launched a Share acquisition offer (OPA) on the second. In November, the agency made the decision to pass its study to a second phase in depth, which lengthens the process by giving option to the Sabadell Bank to present allegations and open the door that the government is pronounced in this regard.

It should be remembered that during the first phase BBVA had already committed to adopt “unpublished” measures with the aim of guaranteeing competition for a period e 18 months. Among them are cheap credit to SMEs, the maintenance of branches in Postal codes with an income per capita of less than 10,000 eurosas well as the promise of not abandoning municipalities in which there are less than three competitors, among others.

Given this situation, the Vallesana entity and several dozen associations Business asked to appeal in the same. The intention of all of them was to be able to present allegations against the operation and the commitments offered by the BBVA, although competition only accepted at the end of 2024 that Banco Sabadell will participate in the process.

Once you receive These allegations next step will be to analyze them. In fact, it is possible that the conditions are negotiated with both parties. In this phase the testing of some of the commitments acquired is planned. Subsequently The CNMC Council must adopt A resolution, among which the possibility of veto is not, since they have the tool to impose requirements To ensure that competition is maintained.

In the event that the CNMC subordinates the operation to the fulfillment of commitments, These will not be firm until the Minister of EconomyCarlos Body, pronounced well not raising the issue to the Council of Ministers or if he does, until the Government has adopted an agreement confirming the resolution. At this point, the Executive has two ways: confirm the opinion or authorize concentration With new impositions, assumption in which you must claim reasons of general interest.