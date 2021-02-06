Banco Sabadell headquarters in Barcelona, ​​last November. David Zorrakino / Europa Press / Getty Images / Europa Press via Getty Images

Banco Sabadell’s management experienced a strange morning on Monday, with a press conference to present results with an air of farewell. It was the last for Jaume Guardiola, the bank’s director since 2007, and for its financial manager, Tomás Varela. And in a few months, President Josep Oliu will leave his executive position to assume a role of chairman Anglo-Saxon. Even the results evoked a clean sweep: profits taken to a minimum (two million euros) to raise provisions and prepare for what has to happen this year.

The Catalan bank has also agreed to cut the workforce of 1,800 people, a cost savings of around 145 million euros per year and its shareholders have been left without a dividend distribution. After considering different options to grow (having studied the mergers with Popular or Kutxabank or the integrations with Bankia and BBVA), the entity’s management has assumed that volume and size should no longer be the main factor to survive. “This is not topic. The question is to be profitable or not. And if the macro situation holds, the market believes the plan ”, say market sources, based on the evolution of the shares. The price has timidly improved since the announcement of the next arrival of César González-Bueno.

That gate that the new CEO will cross is evidence of the new stage that is opening in Sabadell after refusing to be absorbed by BBVA. Once he crosses it, the executive must develop a three-year strategic plan to try to prove that Sabadell can continue flying alone. If there were blunt statements on Monday of affliction, they were these from Oliu: “The BBVA issue belongs to the past” and “it is not part of the next three years to seek any corporate operation.”

“The operating environment is challenging and asset quality pressures from the crisis challenge ability to execute. We also have to see what the bank’s course will be under its new strategic plan that will be presented in the first quarter of 2021 ”, explains Cristina Torrella, head of Spanish banking at the Fitch rating agency, who does not hide that, despite the warnings de Oliu, the bank “is subject to merger rumors in 2021.”

The consulting firm Álvarez & Marsal published a report at the end of last year in which it pointed to Sabadell as the most interesting Spanish bank to enter into corporate operations. Its strengths were a low valuation on the stock market and the fact that, being a medium-sized entity, its integration did not involve as much complexity as others. “I see it for a year alone,” says its director, Eduardo Areilza. “The second exercise, if they do it right, the shareholders are going to encourage them to move forward, but potential buyers are going to see it again as an opportunity. And in the third, the dances of integrations or to be absorbed will appear again. But it will not always be independent; its size has become out of date with the current situation. The question is the moment of the operation ”, he estimates.

The question, now, is in what strengths the strategic plan that I present will have and, above all, “how is it executed”, says Areilza. In his opinion, “this execution is something that has been lacking in the last five years, with a very volatile income statement when regulators want banks that do not give scares.” Industry sources believe that to succeed in the first test, the strategic plan will have to be “partly disruptive and partly realistic”, and capable of “encouraging the Sabadell staff” after months hypnotized by the drums of fusion.

The signing of Leopoldo Alvear, a young banker fired together with José Ignacio Goirigolzarri in the rescue of Bankia who will assume the financial direction of the entity, is seen favorably in a bank in which sanitation should play an important role. Like all banks, the goal will be efficiency in search of profitability and, in this case, digitization without the economies of scale that mergers bring. The name González-Bueno, coming from the electronic banking in Spain that ING made fashionable, can play a relevant role in that career, although different sources recall that his experience is more linked to the business of individuals than to the niche market of SMEs that has been the flag of Sabadell. “That is its strong point, it is a leader in this field,” emphasizes Areilza.

But in the current situation, that exposure to the corporate sector can also be a risk, according to Barclays. “We believe that it is too early to be more optimistic about Sabadell’s actions given the uncertainty and with the new management team yet to present the strategic plan. We think that the biggest risk continues to be the provisions for bad debts in the corporate sector and how these will evolve once the stimuli come to an end ”. In addition, Sabadell may be finding new competitors in a market that has historically been its own. Large entities such as Santander and CaixaBank are taking advantage of the opportunity of the credits guaranteed by the Official Credit Institute (ICO) to enter that market, which could represent dangerous competition in the future.

TSB’s hit

The big question is whether Sabadell will be as patient with its bank in the United Kingdom – the TSB – as it is being with its own shares. In recent years, its subsidiary has become a continuous stone in the shoe for Oliu’s plans, especially after the crisis of data migration to the new platform in 2018. That problem, which affected millions of customers , became a blow to the reputation of the Spanish bank in the UK and a major economic blow to the bank’s accounts. In 2020 the impact was 220 million euros. The estimate is to finally achieve profits in 2021, which would give value to a possible sale even if the final figure is below the 2,350 million that Sabadell paid in 2015.