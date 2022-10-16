LM Sunday, October 16, 2022, 07:30



In this 2022 there has been an event that has not happened for 11 years: the increase in interest rates by the European Central Bank. It was a historic move for the rise of 0.5% in one go, causing the eurozone to officially abandon negative interest rates since 2014. The measure seeks to reduce inflation by slowing down the economy, a fact directly linked to the evolution of the Euribor, the average interest rate at which the main European financial institutions lend money to each other in the short term. “The Euribor is the reference index that banks usually use in bank loans and, at the same time, it is an indicator of the profitability offered by the most conservative investment products,” explains Ramón Satorra, commercial director of Banco Sabadell’s Eastern Territorial , in a new informative pill that the entity publishes in laverdad.es.

Given the rise in this Euribor, “not everything is bad news from the saver’s point of view,” reassures the expert. In this sense, he indicates that the increase in interest rates will end up generating increases in the profitability of the most conservative savings that until now did not receive any return. Thus, with this increase, a new panorama of savings products is presented in which customers can position their surplus money to make it profitable. In these circumstances, a person should consider the option of investing part of their savings for two reasons: to limit the loss of purchasing power due to high inflation, and not to miss out on the opportunities that arise in an environment of rising interest rates. .

The investment alternatives in financial products to make these savings profitable in the current environment of rate hikes are diverse and can be grouped into four families: traditional and structured deposits, savings insurance and income insurance, retirement savings such as pensions and investment funds, guaranteed and unguaranteed.

Before investing, Ramón Satorra recommends considering the level of risk that the investor is willing to assume and the profitability that he intends to achieve, as well as the term in which he can maintain the investment. “Once the level of risk and the term of the investment have been determined, we will be able to identify the financial product that is best for the saver or investor,” Satorra details, clarifying that “investors who wish to assume little risk and commit to investing for a short period of time , predictably they will obtain less return on their investments, but they will gain in security and peace of mind”, while those who are willing to take high risks and commit their investment for a long term, “can have access to potentially higher returns on investment”. In addition to considering the risk and the term, when investing in financial markets, Ramón Satorra reminds that clients must bear in mind some basic guidelines. In the first place, diversification, as the main element to obtain the highest possible return; patience, linked to the level of risk that each investor is willing to accept, which will determine the time horizon of the investment; perseverance, making regular contributions without having to worry about the best time to enter the market; and serenity and control, to make rational decisions and not motivated by emotions or hunches.

Referenced deposits



Compared to traditional deposits, which suppose an interest payment for the immobilization of a quantity of money, without capital risk and with a certain return, referenced deposits have made their way, since zero interest rate environments have made first disappear from the offer of entities.

These are products in which the amount invested is usually totally or partially guaranteed, as established in the conditions, and the return is linked to the behavior of an index or a share or group of shares or another underlying. Thus, a deposit referenced to the Ibex 35 can guarantee 100% of the capital at maturity and additionally a return based on the behavior of the reference index. “Each referenced deposit may have specific term, guarantee and profitability conditions or characteristics,” he clarifies, adding that these referenced deposits do not usually have the possibility of early cancellation and their maturity may be 1, 3 or 5 years, or another term. .

This financial product with 100% guaranteed capital is intended for conservative clients who do not wish to take any risk and are willing to accept an uncertain return. However, the target audience, in the case of guaranteed capital less than 100%, “will be clients who are willing to assume a partial capital risk, in exchange for being able to access an uncertain return, but potentially greater than if the capital were guaranteed.” », concludes Satorra.