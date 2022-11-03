SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Banco Pan reported on Thursday an adjusted net income of 193 million reais in the third quarter, practically stable compared to the profit of 191 million reais registered a year earlier.

The bank said that despite higher credit provision in recent quarters, profit was maintained “primarily due to increased service revenues, control of total expenses and maintenance of robust net interest income.”

(By Andre Romani)

