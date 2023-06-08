from the newsroomi

from the newsroom https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/

06/07/2023 – 21:54

Share



Banco Master de Investimento is coordinating an offer with the potential to more than double the equity of Cartesia Capital, an independent manager of real estate funds focused on the residential segment and which is among the 10 FIIs that paid the best dividends in June. The expectation is to raise up to R$ 250 million, which will be used in the purchase of Real Estate Receivables Certificates (CRIs) for FII CACR11. Today, Cartesia’s equity under management is R$ 200 million.

With the resource, the company plans to debut in São Paulo, expand its portfolio from nine to eleven projects and double the share of high-income properties in the portfolio, from 15% to 30%. The rest of the portfolio will be middle-income (50%) and what the company classifies as “high-low income” (20%).

Today the company already has residential buildings in capitals, such as Porto Alegre and Goiânia, and a residential condominium in the interior of São Paulo, in Indaiatuba (SP). The CRIs of these projects have an average return of IPCA + 13% or CDI + 7%.

The fund’s current shareholders, around 10,000, will be able to exercise their preemptive right to purchase new shares, which will be available between June 19th and 30th. Each one will cost R$ 102.78. The remaining shares will be sold to the market.























