From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 02/22/2024 – 23:36

Banco Master announces to the market the acquisition of will bank, which has more than six million customers with a strong presence in the Northeast and is growing rapidly. Banco Master becomes the majority shareholder in the digital bank, which also has the XP Inc. private equity fund as a partner. With the new acquisition, Banco Master now serves more than 10.5 million retail customers throughout Brazil and hopes to expand the base and market that will bank already operates in, offering credit cards, insurance products and others. . XP partner Chu Kong, one of the project's creators, will remain on the Digital Bank's Board.

Banco Master, which recently announced a relevant corporate reorganization, estimates that it will reach a Net Equity (PL) of 5 billion by the end of the year.

“With the acquisition of will bank, we now have a complete digital ecosystem, with robust technology and capillarity in the distribution of financial products. We will offer credit products to our Credcesta customers and insurance products and others to current will customers. There is a great possibility of synergy, in addition to a new expansion plan that we will implement in the digital bank”, says Daniel Vorcaro, President of Banco Master.

“will bank has consolidated digital and technological expertise which, added to the efforts that Banco Master already employs in retail, will put us at a new level of service to offer solutions to our customers. The technology will allow us to accelerate the development of new products based on credit cards, debit cards, loans, funding, payroll loans and other financial services”, says Augusto Lima, CEO of Banco Master and partner responsible for the Retail vertical.

Founded in 2017, will bank is a digital bank with robust technology DNA. At the end of 2021, it received an investment from XP and Atmos worth R$250 million. Last year, digital bank revenue reached R$2.8 billion. With 1,200 employees, the digital bank serves 6 million customers across the country, through a complete portfolio of products and services, such as credit and debit cards, digital accounts, investments, personal credit and marketplace.

“We are confident in a positive impact on the economy in the coming months, with a reduction in interest rates, creating a better business environment, with greater access to credit for people and companies. The beauty of Brazil is that there are many opportunities, many niches that need to be served. This movement of digital banks is very healthy for the country, which has a very concentrated banking structure. Those who benefit from this movement are the customers, who have more options with the spread of credit”, says Augusto Lima,

The operation still depends on approval from CADE and the Central Bank of Brazil.

Solid growth

Banco Master had significant and solid growth in 2023, with sustainable results. In the first half of the year, the institution obtained the highest net profit in its history, reaching R$291 million, and expects to publish a net result of R$500 million for the year 2023 and projects to reach R$1 billion in 2024.

The financial institution also reached net assets of R$1.8 billion, an increase of 80% compared to the first half of the previous year. In the last two years, Banco Master has grown exponentially, guaranteeing the BC's classification as S3.

“Each semester, our growth is stronger and more sustainable, the result of serious, committed work aimed at bringing differentiated financial solutions to our customers. Our expectations are very positive for 2024, when we will start to reap some rewards from the investments we are making”, says Vorcaro.

About Banco Master

With new management starting in 2018, Banco Master is a complete financial institution. The bank uses digital to efficiently distribute traditional credit services and products. Banco Master recently announced a corporate reorganization with the aim of strengthening its operations in the wholesale and retail areas.

Banco Master's shareholders – Daniel Vorcaro, Maurício Quadrado and Augusto Lima – believe that the plan will enhance business, generating traction and more assertiveness in models and value offers to deliver the best experience to customers. With the acquisition, in the new restructuring, Lima will be in the retail operation and Quadrado will be in the wholesale operation. Daniel Vorcaro will be their majority partner in the two new banks.