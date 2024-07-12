New CEO has been with the company for over 10 years and participated in the creation of the Super Financial App

Banco Inter announced this Thursday (11.Jul.2024) the appointment of Alexandre Riccio as CEO of its operations in Brazil, according to a note sent to the market. Read the full (PDF – 135 kB).

With an MBA (Master in Business Administration) from Kellogg Business School and a degree in civil engineering from UFMG (Federal University of Minas Gerais), Riccio held several positions at the bank for more than 10 years, including senior vice president of Retail Banking. He was also executive director of Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks) and went through The Boston Consulting Group It is Gerdau in the United States, before joining Inter.

Riccio contributed to the expansion of Inter’s Super Financial App, which serves 32 million customers.

“I have always been passionate about developing our integrated digital platform to enhance financial lives.ancestor of our customers and I look forward to continuing to do so in this new role.”highlighted Riccio, according to a note to the market.

John Victor MeninInter’s Global CEO, said he is confident that the bank will continue its strong performance with the new manager, who should help foster the company’s continued growth to obtain “profitability, customer engagement and revenue diversification”.

With information from Investing Brazil.