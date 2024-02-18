Party congressmen claim that the president committed “racism” and “anti-Semitism” by comparing Israelis to Hitler

The Novo party bench in Congress decided to send this Sunday (18.Feb.2024) to the PGR a criminal report against the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). The deputies Marcel van Hattem (Novo-RS), Adriana Ventura (Novo-SP) and the senator Eduardo Girão (Novo-CE) state that the PT member “he would have committed the crime of racism” by establishing a comparison between Israel's attacks in the Gata Strip with Adolf Hitler's actions in Germany.

“Lula managed, once again, to surpass himself with his criminal, aberrant and anti-Semitic statement against Jews today. Comparing Israel’s legitimate reaction against Hamas’ cowardly attacks to what Hitler did during Nazism is completely deplorable, inexplicable!”, he wrote deputy Marcel van Hattem on X (ex-Twitter).

The deputy also said that the speech “it’s pure anti-Semitism” is that “Lula must be held responsible”. On Friday (Feb 16), the Novo party had presented another crime report against Lula stating that Lula had “committed the crime of terrorism” when announcing that it will make extra contributions to the UN Palestinian refugee agency.

This Sunday (Feb 18), Lula once again said that the Palestinians are being targeted by a “genocide” and said that Brazil will defend the creation of a Palestinian state at the UN.

“It is important to remember that, in 2010, Brazil was the first country to recognize the Palestinian State. We have to stop being small when we have to be big. What is happening in the Gaza Strip to the Palestinian people does not exist at any other historical moment. In fact, it existed when Hitler decided to kill the Jews”, declared the PT member to journalists in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

