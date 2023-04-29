Agricultural event suggested that the Minister of Agriculture should not participate in the opening to prioritize the presence of Bolsonaro, who will have his first public agenda in Brazil after being accused of instigating a coup attempt which takes place annually in Ribeirão Preto (SP). The information was confirmed on Friday (28/04) by the minister of the Communication Secretariat of the Presidency, Paulo Pimenta.

The decision comes after the organization of the event “disinvited” the Minister of Agriculture, Carlos Fávaro, for the opening of the fair, and gave preference to the presence of former president Jair Bolsonaro, who will have his first public agenda in the country in 2023, four months after being accused of instigating an attempted coup d’état that resulted in the destruction of the headquarters of the Three Powers.

Banco do Brasil is one of the main financial agents participating in Agrishow. This year, the bank expects to generate R$ 1.5 billion in business at the fair.

Traditionally, the holder of the Agriculture portfolio is a prominent guest at the opening of Agrishow, even more so at the beginning of a new government. The presence of former presidents at the opening is unprecedented. In 2022, the agribusiness sector, for the most part, supported Jair Bolsonaro’s re-election candidacy.

According to Minister Carlos Fávaro, the president of the fair, Francisco Matturro, got in touch with the ministry to inform about Bolsonaro’s presence at the opening, and that this could cause discomfort or demonstrations against the government.

“I was uninvited perhaps to avoid some discomfort. It was asked if it wouldn’t be better for me to go on the 2nd. I understood the message, I understand”, said the minister. “I understand that Brazil needs to move forward, it’s a business fair there, not a political platform. But if at any given moment they want to transform Agrishow into a political platform, that is the right of its organizers who can do it with peace of mind”, criticized Fávaro.

To journalist Andréia Sadi, the minister said he believed that the whole situation was coordinated with the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), an ally of Bolsonaro, in an attempt to embarrass the government politically.

The president of the fair denied that he had not invited Fávaro to the opening of the Agrishow. To Globo Rural, Matturro said that it was his “obligation to inform the minister of the movement that is happening in Ribeirão Preto”. “We called with the concern to inform you that the former president will come to the fair and we just want to inform you that there may be an embarrassment for everyone”, he said.

Bolsonaro is expected to attend the fair in the company of the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), an ally of the former president. According to the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo, the invitation for Bolsonaro to visit Ribeirão came from the president of the Rural Union of Ribeirão Preto, Paulo Junqueira, who also chairs the Rural Association of Ribeirão and is vice-president of the Rural Association Vale do Rio Pardo.

Sponsorship

The organization’s attitude led the government to review Banco do Brasil’s sponsorship of the fair. The first public move in this direction was made by Minister Márcio França (Ports and Airports), who contested the bank’s sponsorship on Twitter. “If Agrishow doesn’t want the federal government at the event, I don’t know if Banco do Brasil and the Federal Government should continue sponsoring the event,” he wrote.

Later, it was the turn of the Minister of the Communication Secretariat, Paulo Pimenta, to speak out. “To the extent that the event loses its institutional character and to the extent that there was this discourtesy towards the minister [da Agricultura] and with Banco do Brasil, which would accompany him at the event, sponsorship is no longer justified”, he said.

“Discourtesy and change of character from an institutional event promoting agribusiness to an event with political and ideological characteristics. Either it is a plural and non-partisan business fair or it cannot be publicly sponsored,” Pimenta told the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.

Banco do Brasil, on the other hand, informed that it will be present at Agrishow through its commercial activity and customer service. “BB will take the appropriate measures if, during the fair, there is any deviation from the planned business purposes.”

Bolsonaro

The presence at the opening of the Agrishow will mark Bolsonaro’s first participation in a public event in Brazil since the former president left the Planalto and was accused of instigating the January 8 attacks.

This week, Bolsonaro testified to the Federal Police within the scope of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) investigation that investigates the coup acts of January 8. Also in April, Bolsonaro gave another statement to the PF to talk about his participation in the case of jewelry received from Saudi Arabia. There is suspicion that the former president acted to illegally incorporate the jewels, valued at millions of reais, into his assets.

Bolsonaro’s full schedule in Ribeirão Preto was not released. To the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo, ruralists said that he will participate in a barbecue on a farm. Supporters of the former president have also claimed on social networks that Bolsonaro may participate in a “motociata” in the city.

jps (ots)