By Lisandra Paraguassu

BRASÍLIA (Reuters) – Banco do Brasil will withdraw its sponsorship of Agrishow, one of the largest fairs in the agricultural sector in the country, after the coordination of the event dismissed the Minister of Agriculture, Carlos Fávaro, from the opening of the event due to the presence of the former president Jair Bolsonaro.

According to the minister of the Presidency’s Communication Secretariat, Paulo Pimenta, BB will still participate in the fair with its stand, but will not help with sponsorship, which contributes to the costs of the event.

“BB do Brasil will participate in the event only with its business stand,” said the minister to Reuters.

Fávaro, who maintains his decision not to go to the fair despite the fact that Agrishow has released a note reaffirming the invitation, intended to announce during the fair the resources for equalizing the Crop Plan. According to a source close to the minister, an agreement with the economic team should release resources close to 1 billion reais.

The minister’s intention, if the release is ready to be made, is to announce it at a lunch with the Parliamentary Front for Agriculture, on Tuesday.

Still according to the source, Banco do Brasil’s initial decision was to withdraw completely from Agrishow.

On Thursday, after learning about the case, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva telephoned the minister and made his displeasure clear. Despite Fávaro having calmed the situation, shortly afterwards a representative of the bank also called and announced BB’s intention to withdraw from the fair. However, Fávaro asked that this not be done.

The government then decided to withdraw the sponsorship, but to maintain the stand.

The minister’s participation in the Agrishow was scheduled for Monday, at the opening of the event. However, last week, Francisco Matturro, president of Agrishow, called Fávaro and “suggested” that the minister go on the 2nd, no longer at the opening, because Bolsonaro would be there with the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas. Fávaro then decided not to go to the event anymore.

On Tuesday, when talking to Reuters, Matturro assured that the invitation to the minister remained and did not even want to confirm Bolsonaro’s presence. He said that Agrishow invited only “constituted authorities” and there were only “rumors” that the former president would be present. Later, Agrishow released an official note reaffirming the invitation, but Fávaro is still determined not to go.