Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 14/11/2023 – 14:40

In the first four days, Banco do Brasil renegotiated R$770 million in Student Financing (Fies) debts. According to the bank, during this period, there were 14 thousand requests for debt negotiation, and 65 thousand simulations. Depending on the conditions of the contract, there is a discount of up to 100% on interest and fines, and a 99% discount on the amount of the debt in case of full payment of the contract.

BB has been carrying out renegotiations via the mobile app and in physical branches. According to the bank, 92% of renegotiations were made by customers themselves, without the need to go to a branch.

The renegotiation of Fies debts began last week, and also involves Caixa Econômica Federal. The conditions apply to financing contracted until the second half of 2017, and which were in the amortization phase on June 30 of this year. The deadline for renegotiation is May 31, 2024.