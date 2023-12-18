Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/18/2023 – 17:21

Banco do Brasil renegotiated R$22.5 billion in customer debts through Desenrola, a renegotiation program created by the federal government. According to the bank, more than 1 million individual customers and 76 thousand micro and small business customers of BB benefited, in addition to more than 1 million customers of Ativos SA, the conglomerate's credit recovery company.

The so-called Track 1, a segment of Desenrola that renegotiates the debts of people with a monthly income below two minimum wages, had its deadline extended from December 31st of this year to March 31st of next year. The government is trying to increase this segment of the population's adherence to the program, and held a “D-Day” on November 22nd.

At BB, R$183 million were renegotiated from 367 thousand customers in Track 1, of which R$131 million was renegotiated by the bank and R$51.7 million by Ativos. On D-Day of Desenrola, BB carried out more than 10 thousand operations, which totaled R$5 million. From November 22nd to the 12th of this month, there was a 78% increase in the volume of debt traded in Track 1 compared to previous periods.

In a statement, the president of BB, Tarciana Medeiros, states that Desenrola is an example of the results of coordinated actions for society. All of the country's largest banks have joined Desenrola and have been renegotiating customer debts.

“We take advantage of the strength of the Desenrola program and expand its reach to other defaulting audiences, individuals in general and micro and small companies, emphasizing that BB provides a solution for customers to renegotiate their debts, rescuing their financial dignity and that of their families”, says the executive.

The PJ public is not included in the original Desenrola, but BB extended the program conditions to these customers.