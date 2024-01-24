Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/24/2024 – 10:04

Banco do Brasil (BB) renegotiated R$2 billion in Fies debt, the federal government's student financing program for higher education, since the beginning of renegotiations in November last year. According to the public bank, there were more than 38 thousand operations during the period, in addition to around 133 thousand simulations by students.

Renegotiations can be made through the bank's application for mobile devices, and also through the BB branch network. The renegotiation rules provide for a discount of up to 100% on interest, and up to 99% in the case of paying the balance due in cash. In addition to BB, Caixa Econômica Federal also participates in the renegotiation program.

“The ease of negotiation, combined with the convenience of the BB App, allowed 90% of these renegotiations to be carried out by the borrower himself, without having to go to a branch, for example”, says in a note the president of Banco do Brasil, Tarciana Medeiros. “It is BB’s action that combines digital dexterity with this renegotiation program to bring greater financial dignity to Brazilians, similar to what we are also doing with Desenrola.”