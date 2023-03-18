It was published this Friday (17) the invitation to tender for BB Tecnologia e Serviços, linked to Banco do Brasil. There are 138 including technician and analyst. Salaries range from R$2,184.73 to R$4,369.45.

The opportunities are for different regions of the country and Applications can be made from Monday (20) on the FGV website, organizer of the contest. Entries close on April 25th.

Distribution of vacancies, salaries and registration fee

Regarding the distribution of vacancies, it is stated in the public notice that they will be:

Technician – service profile – 75 vacancies and registrations

Técnico – inferno profile – 22 vacancies and registrations

Analyst – technological profile – 35 vacancies and registrations

Analyst – internal profile – 6 vacancies and registrations

For the position of technician, the candidate must have completed high school. The salary will be R$2,184.73. Anyone who wants to run for the position of analyst will need to have completed higher education and the salary will be R$4,369.45. The registration fees will be R$69 for the analyst position and R$59 for the technician position.

How will the test be?

For Higher Level positions – Analyst, there will be a multiple-choice Objective Written Test and a Discursive Written Test – Writing, both of an eliminatory and classifying nature, and an Assessment of Titles, of a classifying nature.

For the Medium Level – Technical vacancies, an Objective Written Test of multiple choice, eliminatory and classifying will be held.