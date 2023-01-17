This Monday (Jan.16.2023) Banco do Brasil opened registration for the CCBB (Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil) sponsorship notice. The announcement was made by the Minister of Culture, Margareth Menezes, during the inauguration ceremony of Tarciana Medeiros, the new president of BB.

Registration is open until March 3 and is free. Can be performed by site. The results should be released in June.

Legal entities (CNPJ) and individuals (CPF) can submit proposals for projects in performing arts, cinema, exhibition, ideas, music and educational programs.

Banco do Brasil will allocate approximately R$ 150 million to carry out the projects. The amount will be divided into up to R$ 50 million every 12 months of the bidding period. The budget available for sponsorships will be defined by the Bank in negotiation with each selected proponent, considering the consideration offered.

Those selected will compose the programs of the 4 CCBB units: Brasília, Belo Horizonte, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.

“The premises and conceptual pillars of the public notice are based, among other themes, on the need for projects that reaffirm our origins and ancestry, regional narratives and decolonial thinking”said the BB. “In addition, projects that value inclusion and accessibility and that offer ways to understand the contemporary construction of identities are welcome”.

In the statement, the financial institution also points out that, from the amount destined for cultural projects, the Banco do Brasil conglomerate will be able to take advantage, in whole or in part, of the tax benefits of the Rouanet Law, counting on the partnership of the Ministry of Culture –which will enable the processing of projects on the law management platform. The bank may also make use of state or district and municipal legislation to encourage culture.

“We are aware that supporting culture contributes to consolidating its power to transform people. That is why we created the Banco do Brasil Cultural Center more than 30 years ago. With each theater show, each exhibition, each visit mediated by our educational program, we allow art to touch the individual and impact the collective. It is the culture that makes us look to the past and, at the same time, think about the future”said Tarciana Medeiros, president of BB.