Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/02/2024 – 17:03

This Friday, the 9th, Banco do Brasil began allowing customers to make purchases of National Treasury bonds through the bank's virtual assistant on WhatsApp. Applications can be made in all titles, which includes more recent modalities, such as Educa+ and Renda+. Other investments should reach the bank's WhatsApp soon.

BB claims that it is the first financial institution in the world to allow applications for local government bonds through the messaging application. The bank's WhatsApp will also answer customers' questions about Tesouro Direto, such as those relating to taxation, income tax and interest payments.

Soon, BB states that redemption, scheduling, reinvestment and statement services should be integrated into the bank's WhatsApp.

The bank offers a series of services via WhatsApp, such as account opening and credit renegotiation. It has also reinforced the investment area, especially for clients with lower income, through digital solutions.

“This is just a prominent example of how we have worked with modern, simple and appropriate solutions, whether for investments or other business fronts”, said BB president, Tarciana Medeiros, at the bank’s results press conference. “In another example, the Minhas Finances solution is based on Open Finance and allows customers to observe their applications in other banks and operate on the BB App. We are pioneers in all of this.”

BB's Vice President of Wholesale Business, Francisco Lassalvia, stated that other investment products, such as agribusiness credit letters (LCAs), real estate credit letters (LCIs), bank deposit certificates (CDBs) and investment funds should arrive on WhatsApp soon.

“Treasury Direct is an excellent instrument for the democratization of investments in the country, in addition to encouraging financial inclusion, including personalized programs that we have developed in partnership, such as Educa+ Mulher”, said Lassalvia.

According to him, that's why the bank chose public bonds to open the new channel.