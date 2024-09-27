Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/26/2024 – 21:13

Banco do Brasil now allows customers to make Pix using their credit card limit. The so-called Pix Ourocard is available to individual customers, account holders and holders of any type of bank card.

With this, the customer will be able to “finance” Pix. The amount is debited from the credit card limit and paid with other purchases on the monthly invoice, on the same due date. When making a Pix through the bank’s app, the customer must select the “card” option.

The interest charged on the operation starts at 2.98% per month. BB states that it will soon bring the product to corporate customers.

Pix financing is permitted by the Central Bank and has been used by banks to make the instant payment method profitable. The BC prohibits charging fees on transfers made by individuals, but not on granting credit using the tool.

“The credit card is synonymous with convenience and financial planning”, says Keka Ferrari, executive manager of Payment Methods at BB. “With Pix being able to be charged to the card, we combine these advantages with the speed and simplicity of Pix, providing customers with a new way to use their credit limit with practicality and control.”

“Pix has already revolutionized the way Brazilians make payments, and now, with credit card integration, we offer even more flexibility to the customer, who can take advantage of the speed of Pix without giving up the benefit of extended card terms, for example,” said Ferrari.