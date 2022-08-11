Bad debt and expenses increased compared to the 1st quarter of 2022

O BB (Banco do Brasil) reported adjusted net income of R$7.8 billion in the 2nd quarter of 2022, an increase of 18% compared to previous quarter. Compared to the same period in 2021, profit increased by 54.8%.

The bank’s balance sheet was published this Wednesday (10.Aug.2022). Here’s the intact (220 KB).

According to the company, the growth is a consequence of the increase in the gross financial margin, the diversification of revenue from services and discipline in the management of expenses. “As a result, the efficiency ratio accumulated in 12 months reached 33.2%, the best in our historical series”says BB in a note.

Gross financial margin rose 18.9% compared to the 2nd quarter of 2021, to R$14.34 billion. Service revenues rose 8.9% to R$7.20 billion.

BB’s 2nd quarter ended with an expanded loan portfolio of R$ 919.5 billion, which represented a growth of 4.1% in comparison with the 1st quarter of this year.

BB’s administrative expenses reached a level of R$ 8.3 billion, an amount greater than in the previous quarter by approximately R$ 100 million. The increase was driven by personal expense indices, which were 3% higher than in the 1st quarter of the year.