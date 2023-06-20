Estadão Contenti

06/19/2023 – 22:02

Banco do Brasil informed that Denísio Liberato, current director of Investments at Previ, was appointed to preside over BB Asset, the public bank’s investment manager. He will be the first black person to preside over the company, which is a leader in the sector in the country. He succeeds Aroldo Medeiros, who had been in charge of the manager since December 2020, was a career employee at BB and who retired.

The nomination of the new president will be submitted to the manager’s governance bodies. Until approved, Liberato will remain in his position at Previ, which is the largest private pension fund in the country, with equity positions in companies such as Vale and BRF.

BB Asset is the largest asset manager in the country, with BRL 1.4 trillion in assets under management. Over the last year, the manager has maintained a market share of around 20%, with investors seeking a greater allocation in fixed income, in which traditional managers, such as BB, have greater experience.

The exchange is one of the first carried out by the management of Tarciana Medeiros in an affiliated company of the bank. The executive had already made changes to BB’s executive board, favoring executives who, like her, are or have been career employees at the bank.

Liberato has been on the board of Previ since 2020, and occupied one of the three positions at the top of the entity that are indicated by BB. At the bank, he was director in the finance and international areas, in addition to the Private segment, which serves wealthy customers. As of 2013, it was assigned for three years to the Economic Policy Secretariat of the Ministry of Finance. Back at BB, he went through the governance department in the Capital Markets department.

