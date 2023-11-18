State bank says it does not shy away from facing the real history of its previous versions and announced measures against racism

O Bank of Brazil asked the black people for forgiveness for the institution’s previous administrations for participating in the process of slavery of black people in the country, during the 19th century. The request for forgiveness from the current management was published this Saturday morning (18.nov.2023), on the website from the company. Here’s the complete (PDF – 233 kB).

One of the largest and oldest public institutions in the country, the state bank was involved in the trade of black slaves. There was a direct link between drug traffickers and the capital invested in Banco do Brasil shares. The institution granted credit backed by slave property, that is, loans that were guaranteed by the number of enslaved people.

A recent study delivered by academics to BB shows that the institution’s large shareholders and directors were directly linked to slave ownership. It concludes that there is no doubt that a large part of the capital that constituted the largest bank in the Empire came from trafficking and slavery businesses.

“In this context, today’s Banco do Brasil asks black people for forgiveness for its predecessor versions and works intensely to confront structural racism in the country. BB does not shy away from deepening its knowledge and facing the real history of the company’s previous versions”stated in a note the president of Banco do Brasil, Tarciana Medeiros.

Founded in 1808, the bank has a black woman as president for the first time. Tarciana, who is a career employee at BB, also says that “directly or indirectly, all of Brazilian society should apologize to the black people for any kind of participation in that sad moment in history.”.

Banco do Brasil’s request for forgiveness comes alongside the announcement of the adoption of a set of new measures, which, according to the institution, aim to promote equality and ethnic-racial inclusion and combat structural racism in the country. BB hopes that the new measures will have a positive impact on the relationship with customers, employees, suppliers, other strategic partners of the company and society as a whole.

Among the measures announced by the bank are:

Inclusion of a diversity promotion clause in contracts with suppliers;

Partnership to direct young graduates from BB’s Menor Aprendiz program into the job market – 66% of them are black;

Holding workshops on promoting diversity, equity and inclusion with state-owned companies and suppliers;

Investment, in partnership with Fundação BB and Faculdade Zumbi dos Palmares, in research applied to racial issues and which presents mechanisms for accelerating representation and combating discrimination in Brazil.

The company considers diversity at its base and that it has high potential for financial inclusion and generation of work and income, also for black and brown people.

“The simple fact that we are a current institution moves us to carry out voluntary activities with public commitment and with concrete goals to combat ethnic-racial inequality and seek social justice within a society that bears the consequences of slavery, regardless of whether it exists whether or not any connection, even indirect, between the activities of its other versions and 19th century enslavers”emphasized Tarciana Medeiros.

For the president of Banco do Brasil, good practices can be built in conjunction with open dialogue with black movements and other public and private institutions. “The consequences of slavery call on all contemporary social actors to act to promote ethnic-racial equality, to contribute through concrete actions, such as those that BB is already developing in a pioneering, voluntary and prominent way”.

With information from Brazil Agency.