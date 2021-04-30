Brand Studio for Banco del Sol

With a proposal 100% digital, intuitive and free, the digital bank of Sancor Insurance It came to revolutionize the finances of people in every corner of the country with its network of more than 9000 advisory producers distributed throughout Argentina. Banco del Sol, has already exceeded 130,000 customers -which marks a new milestone since its birth- and seeks to capture a substantial part of the more than 7,000,000 insured of the group.

Thanks to its wide variety of products, services and exclusive benefits in stores – ranging from a 10% to 30% discount– the bank maintains sustained growth since its digital launch in August last year and is positioned as one of the protagonists on the stage of the financial industry.

“We have an absolutely federal presence: we reach every corner of Argentina with solutions adapted to the needs of each person and we bring them quality products and services without having to travel to access the best financial offer. I believe that we have the best proposal on the market since our philosophy is to be the most humane digital bank”, He points out Sebastian Pujato, General Manager of Banco del Sol and adds:

“Looking ahead to the next 5 years, we aim to position ourselves as one of the 10 leading banks from Argentina”.

The portfolio of products and services of the bank includes:

Savings bank remunerated with a nominal annual rate of 20%, the highest in the market

Possibility of operating with a virtual debit card for online purchases from the moment the account is opened until the customer receives the physical one

Visa contactless debit card with the possibility of payment in all the premises attached to Visa and more

Sending the card to any address that the customer decides

Temporary pause of the card from the application for security in case of loss and immediate reactivation in case of being found

Report card theft, reprint request and PIN laundering – all from the app

Immediate transfers Automatic classification of expenses by categories

Payment of services (more than 4,500, including AFIP)

Cell phone recharge and transport cards

Fixed deadlines

Access to different withdrawal points such as Banelco ATMs, Red Link, Extra cash points, Rapipago, Easy Payment and Express Collection

Personalized attention through four channels: app chat, whatsapp, mail or telephone.

“This year we plan to strengthen our offer for individuals, prioritizing the development of personal loans from the app and an international Mastercard credit card. In addition, we will be working on buying and selling foreign currency and some more complex investment products. Finally, we plan to add the entire spectrum of products and services for small and medium-sized companies ”, he details Pujato.

With the launch of Banco del Sol in august last year, the Sancor Seguros Group has been stepping strong in the Industry, both financial and technological, managing to position itself as an innovative ecosystem that provides a unique value proposition to its customers.

The current situation brings enormous opportunities for growth in the hands of digital banks. Therefore, Banco del Sol, seeks to accompany its clients in every step, advising them in their decisions, solving their doubts and providing solutions so that they can obtain results with the comfort they seek and the closeness they need.

For more information, visit the Banco del Sol website and download the app from the bank in Google play and in App Store.