A savings account for girls and boys is created by Banco del Bienestar, in order for minors to learn the savings method and have an alternative, safe and reliable option to save their money and start generating profits.

Is called ‘child savings account’ The children can deposit their savings in their own bank account and use their card at the ATM, an experience that will allow them to generate a first contact with banking experiences.

He Wellness Bank offers a monthly savings plan in installments for boys and girls, which gives them the opportunity to obtain attractive long-term interests, a viable option to teach them the importance of not only saving but also investing.

To open a savings account for children at Banco del Bienestar, you must choose a savings term and one monthly fee which can be from 30 pesos onwards, does not have charges or commissions, which allows them to generate more of their own profit.

The requirements to open a savings account for children they include an opening amount of 30 pesos, a copy of the birth certificate of the boy or girl, a valid official identification with a photograph of the parent or guardian and proof of address.

It is important to note that these savings accounts they are aimed at children under 15 years of age and that parents or guardians are responsible for requesting and managing them, cash deposits can be from 10 pesos and withdrawals must be made by the parent or guardian.

there is a normal commission in the savings accounts it is important to know the commissions that are applied in the issuance of an additional account statement or the monthly administration fee for inactive contracts for 12 months or more.

So encouraging savings in children is essential for them to learn the basics of a healthy financial habit, from an early age.