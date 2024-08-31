Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/31/2024 – 11:50

Banco Daycoval launched its global account in early August, through which Brazilians can request the issuance of a card in dollars for international travel. The next step will be to open access to Brazilians who want to invest abroad by the end of this year.

According to Eduardo Campos, Director of Retail Exchange at Banco Daycoval, there are still no details on how this structure will work operationally, whether through an external partner or by opening an office abroad. “The bank’s treasury staff is taking care of the details,” Campos revealed exclusively to Broadcast Investments.

Regarding the global account, at the moment, it is only possible to operate in dollars, but the bank will soon make euros and a digital wallet available to its customers. The IOF is the same as that charged on other operations, that is, 1.10%.

The executive says that, at the moment, the card is physical. Customers can request it in stores or through the bank’s app and pick it up at 15 of the 180 stores spread across Brazil. “Starting Monday, we will increase the number of stores to 35 and by the end of the year we will have 180 locations,” he says.