Result represents an increase of 19.1% compared to the same period in 2023; in the first half of the year, earnings reached R$539.1 million

THE Basa (Banco da Amazônia) recorded a net profit of R$332.4 million in the 2nd quarter of 2024. This is an increase of 19.1% compared to the same period in 2023, when earnings reached R$279.2 million.

The institution released this Wednesday (Aug 14, 2024) the consolidated financial statement. Here is the full of the document (PDF – 2 MB).

The increase in the 2nd quarter of this year was 60.7% compared to the 1st quarter of 2024. The president of Banco da Amazônia, Luiz Lessa, classifies it as “robust” the performance.

“This growth comes basically from the growth of our credit portfolio, better management of operational efficiency and control of defaults”declared to the Poder360.

Lessa took over as president of Banco da Amazônia on June 12, 2023. According to the executive, at the end of last year, a “strategic planning work and definition of implementation in 4 semesters to take the bank to another level of competitiveness”.

“Among the initial measures is to improve the sales force to have a greater volume of business and consistency in the main business, which is credit”he said.

The bank’s Roae (return on average equity) reached 22.1% in the 2nd quarter of this year – a drop of 3.1 percentage points compared to the 2nd quarter of 2023.

The indicator measures the bank’s ability to add value to the business by taking into account the average net equity circulating among investors.

1ST SEMESTER

In the first half of 2024, net income was R$539.1 million. This represents a 4.7% drop compared to the first 6 months of 2023 – income of R$565.9 million.

Here are some points that influenced the result obtained in the 1st half of 2024:

revenues from financial intermediation – R$2.3 billion (up 15.6% compared to the first half of 2023);

R$2.3 billion (up 15.6% compared to the first half of 2023); credit operations – R$1.3 billion (an increase of 25.8% compared to the same period in 2023);

R$1.3 billion (an increase of 25.8% compared to the same period in 2023); operations with securities and financial instruments – R$ 1.0 billion (growth of 4.0%);

– R$ 1.0 billion (growth of 4.0%); financial intermediation expenses – R$ 2.0 billion (up 41.2% compared to the 1st half of 2023).

Default rates over 90 days reached 2.48% in the first half of 2024. There was growth compared to the same period in 2023, when the rate was 1.87%.

“This is the explanation why the bank’s result, in the last line of net profit, did not follow all the other developments in the balance sheet component”said Lessa.

The president of Basa assessed that default “is under control” and it is “seasonal”. He also said that “will begin to be reversed” in the 2nd half of 2024.

Banco da Amazônia’s net equity reached R$6.5 billion in the first half of 2024, which represents an increase of 18.3% compared to the same period in 2023, when it was R$5.5 billion.

“We see prospects for improvement in the coming periods, in line with our strategic planning, focused on regional development”the bank states in the report.

The active credit portfolio reached R$52.2 billion in June 2024, a growth of 10.3% compared to June 2023. This value refers to the bank’s total credit portfolio.