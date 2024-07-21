Banco Bpm, why the stalemate in union negotiations is a problem for employees

The hearing for the complaint filed by First Cisl, Fisac ​​Cgil and Uilca against Banco Bpm, the third largest Italian banking group led by CEO Giuseppe Castagna, has been set for July 31. The three unions are protesting against (in their opinion) anti-union behavior. In the complaint, which we had the opportunity to read, the unions of Banco Bpm claim that the negotiations to define departures, hiring, performance bonuses and professional paths were interrupted due to the fault of the credit institution. The bank and two other unions – Fabi, the first in terms of representativeness in the banking sector and in Banco Bpm, and Unisin, another autonomous acronym – claim, instead, that there was never an interruption in the negotiations, but only a simple communication from the bank which was then used as a pretext by First, Fisac ​​and Uilca to break the negotiating table.



Regardless of what the labor judge decides, one aspect is certainly clear and evident: the attitude of the confederal unions to break away has paralyzed the mechanisms for new hiring and the payment of performance bonuses for 20,000 employees. The political defeat of these unions is even more evident if one considers that the last complaint for anti-union behavior against a major banking group dates back to over 30 years ago. And to think that for years These unions have preached to the whole world that the role of trade unions is to make agreements.

Hence, a question: if for over 30 years the trade union conflict in the sector has been replaced by concertation and constant sharing between the partieswhy, in Piazza Meda, does someone want the clash to return? Are there, perhaps, reasons for envy and jealousy in the relations between unions? Is the aim to create confusion and bewilderment among employees? Does some general secretary need to demonstrate, with this gesture, that he has full control of his own organisation, perhaps to try to marginalise and counter some internal disagreement in anticipation of the next national congresses? In short, the feeling is that Banco Bpm is being used like a gym, to resolve disagreements and ambitions within the unions.

For example, someone confided in us, complaining, that a general secretary, during the last congress that elected him, he claimed to point the cameras towards his own managers present in the room to check who applauded and who dissented during his speeches. A sort of remote control of their managers aimed at punishing those who dared not praise the leader in pectore. And to think that remote control of workplaces is prohibited by law. However, we will see how it ends, even if, to date, the only concrete risk is that of causing damage and problems to Banco Bpm employees.