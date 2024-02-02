Banco Bpm, the unions protest: “After months of negotiations, no agreement on welfare”

Dissatisfaction with the Coordination of the Banco Bpm Fabi Group, First Cisl, Fisac/ Cgil, Uilca, Unisin. We read in a note issued yesterday, Friday 2 February: “In these days we should have ideally attended at the conclusion of the negotiations regarding the agreement vap, welfare path agreement aimed mainly at harmonizing disparities in the welfare and social security fieldssolidarity days, financed training, ancillary services Banco Popolare Fund, usability ed we were waiting for an economic proposal from the company not only on the welfare path but also on the VAP”.

However, “it seems that the productivity bonus has remained trapped in a limbo of indifference”, they write the Coordination that points the finger at Roberto Speziottodirector of resources, who is being challenged of not “engaging” adequately “in the search for balanced solutions persisting in inaction” and “keeping the amount unchanged at 1,500 euros”, not taking into account – again according to the coordination – the crucial role that the workers had in the excellent results achieved by the bank”.

The Coordination underlines “the paradox” that if “on the one hand this company does not take steps on the bonus, on the other it organizes meetings with the branch managers in the presence of all the top management announcing very high budgets asking to convince its collaborators to sell even more more to allow the bank to continue its stand alone path”.