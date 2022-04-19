Crèdit Agricole drops the ace on Banco Bpm’s insurance activities: a non-binding offer in sight

After months of rumors more or less insistent on possible operations of BUT between Banco Bpm and the Credit Agricole and the announcement of the banque verte to have bought “on the market and in a transaction with a leading international investment bank” 9.18% of the capital of the Italian institute led by the number one in Piazza Meda Giuseppe Castagnanow the French reveal another card: according to what he writes Republic the colossus of Paris would have sent, by letter, anon-binding offer for the bancassurance activities of the former people’s bank on the axis between Milan and Verona, of which its own Agricultural became the largest shareholder since last April 7th.

An expected move that of the Credit Agricole which, according to industry sources reported by Republicwould be “aimed as well as protecting common assets in consumer credit Agosjust to expand the business with Banco Bpm selling insurance policies through its 1,700 branches in Italy: bancassurance is one of the most profitable businesses in the sector “.

That said, the game still remains in the hands of the former people’s bank’s number one Giuseppe Castagna: it is up to the Board to decide what to do, it cannot be ruled out that Piazza Meda prefers to keep the bancassurance. This is because “precisely on April 12 Banco Bpm decided with a move that anticipated the strategic plan presented in December, to buy back 81% of Bipiemme Vita from Covéa, one of the companies that sell policies at its branches “, underlines Repubblica.