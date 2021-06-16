The major shareholders of Banco Bpm they bet on new round of bank consolidation. And in Piazza Meda there is the entry of a significant investor. According to what appears to the Messenger, Inarcassa has acquired a stake of approximately 0.6% in the institute headed by Giuseppe Castagna. Compared to current capitalization of 4.48 billion, the share raised by the pension fund for freelance engineers and architects, is worth around 24 million.

But Inarcassa, which has assets of 11.9 billion and is one of the largest pension funds, may want to get closer to Enpam (doctors and dentists) which has 1.9% and is the pivot of a consultation agreement together with the Crt foundations, Lucca, Alessandria, Trento and Rovereto (5.5) which joins the private agreement (Girondi, Veronesi, Tommasi) about 8%. Inarcassa is likely to get involved in the pact between institutions. Outside these agreements there are the Cariverona foundation (0.5%), the Manodori foundation (0.10%), Carpi (0.10%) and Leone & Partners with 4.9%.

This movement demonstrates that there is expectation on the market regarding Banco’s moves, a candidate to create a third banking center, even if the major maneuvers that could involve Unicredit, Intesa Sanpaolo, Mps, Bper, Sondrio, Carige, Credem, Mcc, Poste and some other subjects are still fluid. For now, Bpm and Credem are in the Carige data room but Castagna would like to grow independently.