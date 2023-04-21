The National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) recently launched an initiative that seeks to provide better care for the elderly, to which it has now joined Azteca Bank.

Banco Azteca, Afore and Seguros Azteca joined the actions of the Condusef with which it seeks to serve this sector in a personalized way. For this reason, the financial institution Azteca signed a care and service protocol for the elderlyadopting the basic principles made known by the Condusef, and whose objective is to provide dignified treatment, free of all types of discrimination, understandable, adequate and equal to its elderly clients.

It should be noted that, the 17% of the clients of Azteca Bank and 12% of the aforeare part of this segment of the population, hence the importance of joining the initiative.

So, the protocol Banco Azteca, Afore Azteca and Seguros Aztecaproposes specific, measurable and achievable actions and objectives for its products, as well as the quality of management that collaborators must have during face-to-face or telephone contacts with clients, as well as those that are carried out through digital platforms, taking into account respect for the human rights and dignity of the elderly as a priority.

“We do not hesitate to join this valuable initiative of Condusef, since we agree that the elderly are a vulnerable group that is demographically increasing in our society, and to whom we must give dignified, safe and professional treatment in all the interactions we have with them. We will be working together to generate continuous improvement processes, promoting financial education, inclusion, and differentiated service,” said Alejandro Valenzuela, CEO of Banco Azteca.

For his part, Óscar Rosado, president of the drivingrecognized the efforts of the institutions that adhere to the principles set forth by the agency to improve care for the elderly, which, he said, is extremely important given that it is one of the most relevant Mexican financial groups.

“We urge other financial institutions not only to adhere to these principles, but to have a process of continuous improvement in the attention to this segment of the population that today is so vulnerable to new technologies,” he said.

Why is it necessary to care for the elderly?

The president of the Condusef pointed out that the exponential growth in the use of new technological platforms has caused a deep digital gap of inequality for the elderly with respect to the rest of the population and, very particularly, among users of financial services.

This gap has generated a crisis that exacerbates their vulnerability to financial fraud and the risk of making mistakes in the operations they carry out through technological devices, because they do not have the knowledge and skills to use them.

The basic principles proposed by Condusef, to be observed in the care of the elderly in the financial sector, are intended to constitute a basic line of reference that financial institutions must attend to improve and maintain proper care for this segment, through of hybrid care protocols that, considering the particularities of this clientele, allow direct contact to dispel doubts and concerns in a simple way.