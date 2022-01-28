Mexico.- Banco Azteca allegedly granted a millionaire loan to Santiago Nieto to buy a house for 28.5 million pesosa figure that even exceeds the 24 million that the former head of the Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF) had assured.

According to the newspaper Reformdata from the Federal Public Registry reveal that the bank owned by Ricardo Salinas Pliego granted the millionaire loan to Santiago Nieto and his wife, the electoral counselor Carla Humphrey.

“The Santiago Nieto and Carla Humphrey’s house cost 28 million 500 thousand pesos and not 24 millionas the former head of the FIU stated,” the media outlet stressed.

It should be noted that Banco Azteca does not offer mortgage loanswhich was not an impediment to carrying out the operation on November 30, 2020, granting the credit to Nieto and Humphrey, although the former official had indicated that the operation took place on December 21 of that year.

Reform also revealed that in just 2 years, the time he spent at the head of the FIU, Santiago Nieto bought four properties worth more than 40 million pesosas well as a luxury car and household items for your home.

Questioned about the increase in his assets after the controversial wedding in Guatemala that led to his resignation from the FIU, the former 4T official stated through a Twitter thread that his debts are the only thing that has increased.

“My debts increased, not my assets“was Santiago Nieto’s response to his enrichment.

He explained that he and Carla Humphrey received a joint loan that they will be paying for 20 years. “Everything has been declared before the SAT and before the SFP,” he stressed.

The former head of the FIU stated that the bank had considered his income as a public official, which was 107 thousand pesos per month, as well as the profits obtained as a lawyer and consultant, among other things, to grant him the millionaire loan.

“I am a man of principles and values ​​who has always fought against corruption, impunity and abuse of power. That is what the Fourth Transformation of this country consists of and I am going to stay in this fight. Those are my causes,” said Nieto. .

About a month after Santiago Nieto resigned from the FIU, it was announced that the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) opened an investigation against him and Carla Humphrey for alleged illicit enrichment.

According to the document leaked to the media, the FGR sent an “urgent” notice to the Ministry of Public Administration (SFP) on December 20, 2021, asking to deliver all the patrimonial information about the couple.

With information from Reform.