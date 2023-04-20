One of the protagonists that have the greatest reproductions in the videos broadcast on the internet, are of employees recounting their work experience, as well as consumers talking about offers or negative situations that they experienced with brands, for this reason, we present one of the viral videos of the TikTok social network, which deals with a Banco Azteca cashier revealed the most uncomfortable thing she lives with clients.

The employee of a Mexican financial and banking institution founded in 2002, Banco Aztea, confessed that she receives strong accusations from clients every day when she goes to the branch to complete her workday.

It was through the digital platform originating in China, where the identified user ‘@frida.sofia14’, narrated one of the most common and uncomfortable moments that she experiences daily, after going to work at the Grupo Salinas company, owned by the Mexican businessman Ricardo Salinas. Pliego, the tycoon who is the third richest man in Mexico, also owns Elektra, Tv Azteca, among other conglomerates.

In the clip titled: “things from my day to day”Sofía was seen while recording with the uniform of the company that has more than 4,000 branches in Mexico, Panama, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Peru, in addition, it allows with its banking app, transfer and make other movements .

During the viral video, she recounted that being a Banco Azteca cashier, among the strong accusations that they tell her, are: “‘you swallow for me’, ‘how beautiful, give me your number’, ‘talk to the manager’”, situations that he lives by working serving the clients of the financial institution founded on April 4, 2002, whose general director is Alejandro Valenzuela del Río.

After the publication, Internet users were surprised by his confession, for this reason, Internet users, in the comment box, pointed out their experience working at Coppel.