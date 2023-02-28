Banco ABC Brasil has plans to expand its credit activities and announces insurance for agribusiness in the Midwest region of the country, after consolidating its position as a corporate bank in the South and Southeast regions. “This is a new frontier that we intend to expand beyond the agribusiness chain, but also to the network of services and commerce around it”, said the CEO of Banco ABC Brasil, Sergio Lulia Jacob, in an exclusive interview with DINHEIRO. “We have now launched a life, surety and credit life insurance brokerage, and we are expanding the insurance family into agribusiness and large risk insurance,” he said.

In 2022, the institution recorded a net profit of BRL 800 million, an increase of 39.9% compared to 2021. The return on equity increased by 3.4 percentage points and reached 16.1%, a level close to that presented by large Brazilian private banks. Below are the main excerpts from the interview.

What are the challenges of your management started in 2021?

I do not see my management as a break with the past, but rather as continuity, for a time when the bank is more open to new initiatives, markets, products and distribution channels. It is a bank that has a very strong history of discipline. It was a bank that focused on large companies, mainly on credit. We expanded this horizon, the bank today has the vocation to serve not only the big ones, but also companies of any size. We started with the middle market, but in serving not only credit products, but the whole part of investment banking, advisory, derivatives hedge, insurance, energy trading. This is the challenge, transforming a bank that was focused on the credit product into a multiproduct one, which becomes a more relevant bank for companies, which dialogues with much greater frequency. As a result, shareholders are offered a better return, as they are less capital-intensive products. Funding is one of the challenges for corporate banks like ours around the world.

Regarding the bank’s results, how do you assess the increase of 3.4 percentage points to 16.2% in return on equity in 2022?

It was the first year in which we began to more clearly capture the results of our strategy started in 2019. The first moment was much more of planning to operate in the middle market and provide a good level of customer service, in a scalable way and with cost efficiency. The second moment was heavy investment, mainly in technology and hiring human capital. Results begin to show 18 to 24 months later. At first, it’s more cost than revenue, but in 2022, we started to capture these results. Net profit grew 39.9% to R$800 million.

Is the middle market strategy responsible for these results?

Our acceptance with this middle market public was very good. Although unknown to the general public, we are known in the corporate world for serving large companies and competitively competing with the main players in this segment. When it comes to the middle market with the same value proposition, offering the same standard of service to the large ones, we have grown from 1,500 customers three years ago to 4,200 now.

The big banks took the foot off the credit expansion at the end of 2022, and ABC Brasil grew 14.7% in credit last year. How competitive are you with the big banks?

Last year, the big banks were more cautious, but the impression is that this caution was in the retail segment and very small companies, the MSEs, where defaults increased more. We work with companies that earn from BRL 30 million per year. In this segment, the big banks are very active, dominant and structured, but ABC Brasil is growing, conquering a market share that was theirs in many regions where we were not present before.

What are the bank’s plans for the coming years?

The main thing continues to be our progress in the middle market, which at the end of 2022 reached 10% of our portfolio, the other 90% still being larger companies. The segment grows from 2 to 3 percentage points per year. Our expectation is that this trend will continue, adding customers and regions where we are not present. We have now launched a life, surety and credit life insurance brokerage, and we are expanding the insurance family into agribusiness and large risk insurance. In addition, we are structuring the investment bank, controlled but with a different CNPJ, in the fixed income and M&A (mergers and acquisitions) activity.

How is the institution expanding geographically?

In the South and Southeast regions we already have a strong presence, not only in the capitals but also in the main cities in the interior. We are present in some capitals in the Northeast, and in the Midwest we still have a smaller presence in the middle market. This is a new frontier that we intend to expand beyond the agribusiness chain, but also the surrounding services and trade network.