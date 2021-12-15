Paolo and Duke return to the field after two weeks off: the blue closes with 12 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists in 22 ‘a game that his Blue Devils dominate 103-62

The race for first choice in the Nba Draft continues. With the awareness that Paolo Banchero is the most ready to make a difference immediately upstairs. See the 103-62 with which Duke liquidated South Carolina State, in the first game after two weeks of stoppage: when he remained on the pitch, the promised blue made the difference by demonstrating once again all his refined technical background.

Business suit – It is maturity and completeness that make Paolo an adult among kids, even if he has just turned 19 and if the one against South Carolina State was just the 9th game of his career in college. He closed it with 12 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists in 22 ‘, with a show start (9 points in the first 7′ of the game) that launched the escape of the Blue Devils, already escaped at 21-10 when the future blue went to the line for his 9th point of the evening and never looked back. Coach Krzyzewski’s team finished with 6 players in double figures, shooting 55.9% from the field and putting in 15 of the 27 triples attempted, with Banchero one of the few not to participate in the Blue Devils’ three-person shooting festival. There was no need, because Banchero did everything else: an offensive point of reference, a fundamental arrow to start the counterattack after having captured a rebound under his own basket, creative for his teammates. A complete baggage of talent, of a different level compared to teammates and opponents: of course, South Carolina State is not exactly the most difficult opponent (3 won and 8 lost so far), but Banchero has immediately disposed of it at will and showed his comrades how to do the same.

Restart – After two weeks of hiatus following what remains Duke’s only defeat in the 9 games played so far, Banchero has returned to show all his talent and is now preparing to enter the hot phase of the season. Duke, number 2 in the AP rankings, has two more home games against modest opponents this week (at 1 on the Italian night between Thursday and Friday against Appalachian State and then at 22 Italian on Saturday against Cleveland State) before diving into Wednesday. next in the calendar of the Acc. It is from here on out that he will measure his success in college and build his ambitions to become the first choice in the June draft: Banchero has everything it takes to succeed and a technical background already up to that in the next few months it will only be able to refine.

Banchero’s statistics – 12 points (3/7 from two, 6/7 from three), 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals and 1 block in 22 minutes.

