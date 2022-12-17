Fifth consecutive victory of the Magic (10-20) this prestigious one, at the Garden. Driven by the 25 points of the German Mo Wagner and the 20 of Paolo Banchero who then comments: “One of the pre-game coaches told me: We are away from home against the best NBA team, we can prove we are a good team or have the excuse of difficult trip…. I’m proud of what we’ve done.” Boston (22-8) loses for the third time in the last 4 outings. As always happens when things go wrong for the greens, they shot badly from 3 points: a miserable and stubborn 11/46. This time they also suffered in rebounds, 38-53, despite the return of Robert Williams, in the first game since the 2022 Finals: he played 18 ‘: 9 points and 5 rebounds.