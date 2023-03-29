The Warriors (40-37) make and unmake. They finish down by 20 points, by 17 at halftime against the Pelicans, racking up turnovers, then overflowing in the second half, racking up triples. They win, in the end that’s what matters. Above all because in this way they return to sixth place in the West, the last one that is worth direct access to the playoffs. Curry finishes with 39 points, Kuminga, who started in the quintet, and Poole make a great impression. Green gets the 17th coach of the season, he will be suspended again for the next one. The Pels (38-38) returning from 5 wins in a row, in confidence, start very strong, with Ingram, a player from last week in the West, inspired. But they don’t last long enough. Chasing (17) the Dubs (18) like turnovers, disunite when the champions pass forward and leave the game without knowing how to react.