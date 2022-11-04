Fourth consecutive defeat for the Warriors, disastrous in defense. Denver wins in Oklahoma City with a triple double from the Serbian
Fourth defeat in a row for the Golden State Warriors, who fall at the Magic house and still remain without victories away from San Francisco. Very well Paolo Banchero with 22 points and 8 rebounds but the absolute protagonist for Orlando was Jalen Suggs, decisive in the 4th period. In the other game of the program, success for the Denver Nuggets who win in Oklahoma City with a historic triple double by Nikola Jokic, the 79th of his career, and finally find an excellent Jamal Murray.
Orlando Magic- Golden State Warriors 130-129
Basketball is weird, there is nothing to be done. Thus it happens that between two teams, Orlando (2-7) and Golden State (3-6), which have little in common other than being part of the same professional basketball league, the one that according to the forecasts never wins. The Magic trim the fifth away defeat in as many games to the reigning champions Warriors, recovering the double-digit disadvantage several times in the 2nd half but arriving with the right push, executions and possessions in the decisive moments of the race. Paolo Banchero is the protagonist with 22 points, shooting 8/17 from the field, 8 rebounds, 3 assists and 1 block in 36 ‘, but to decide is Jalen Suggs, who in the final 2 minutes of the 4th period signed 9 of the 26 total points , including the triple that brought the Magic to 129 and the subsequent stolen on Curry (4 in all in his game, plus 9 assists) with 30 ” from the end. Orlando was brave. It could sink to -16 under the blows of the Splash Brothers (Steph Curry 39 points with 8/15 from three and Klay Thompson 27 with 7/15), very hot from the arc with an overall 15/30, but has grown with the passing of the race, producing a 2nd half of 77 points and stopping the clock from the line (46 free attempts against 15 of the Dubs). Seven players in double figures for the Magic, convincing as never before. The Warriors threw away the game, intoxicated by nervousness, by all too obvious defensive problems (Orlando shot with 53.8% from the field), both individually and as a team, and also by an unforgivable breath of presumption.
Orlando:Suggs 26 (9/17, 2/6 of three, 6/11 tl), Banchero 22, Wagner 19. Rebounds: Okeke 9. Assists: Suggs 9.
Golden State:Curry 39 (13/22, 8/15, 5/5 tl), Thompson 27, Wiggins 15. Rebounds: Looney 7. Assists: Curry 9.
Oklahoma City Thunder- Denver Nuggets 110-122
Nikola Jokic signs the 79th triple-double of his career, the third of the season, with 15 points, 13 rebounds and 14 assists in the Denver Nuggets (5-3) victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder (4-4) and surpasses Wilt Chamberlain’s record , which before tonight was the best all-time center for three-doubles made. The Joker was as usual the creative and productive engine of the team, enhanced by the 27 points of an inspired Aaron Gordon and by the 24 (14 points in the last 12 ‘) of a revived Jamal Murray, also protagonist of a remarkable dunk in the 2nd. time. The Thunder went down in double figures and then re-emerged in the 3rd quarter, driven by pride (also by Denver’s sufficiency) and by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 37 points, but Jokic and his teammates took advantage of the defensive shortcomings of the team. coach Mark Daigneault shooting with 53.6% from the field and even with 58% from three. Offensively, Okc worked well in the painting (72 points) but very badly from the bow (6/29, 20.7%), effectively compromising a significant part of the effectiveness of the attack.
OKC:Gilgeous-Alexander 37 (13/17, 11/11 tl), Dort 18, Giddey 16. Rebounds: Robinson-Earl 7. Assist: Giddey 5.
Denver:Gordon 27 (10/13, 3/4 of three, 4/5 tl), Murray 24, Jokic / Brown 15. Rebounds: Jokic 13. Assists: Jokic 14.
November 4th – 08:00
