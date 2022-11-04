Fourth defeat in a row for the Golden State Warriors, who fall at the Magic house and still remain without victories away from San Francisco. Very well Paolo Banchero with 22 points and 8 rebounds but the absolute protagonist for Orlando was Jalen Suggs, decisive in the 4th period. In the other game of the program, success for the Denver Nuggets who win in Oklahoma City with a historic triple double by Nikola Jokic, the 79th of his career, and finally find an excellent Jamal Murray.

Orlando Magic- Golden State Warriors 130-129

–

Basketball is weird, there is nothing to be done. Thus it happens that between two teams, Orlando (2-7) and Golden State (3-6), which have little in common other than being part of the same professional basketball league, the one that according to the forecasts never wins. The Magic trim the fifth away defeat in as many games to the reigning champions Warriors, recovering the double-digit disadvantage several times in the 2nd half but arriving with the right push, executions and possessions in the decisive moments of the race. Paolo Banchero is the protagonist with 22 points, shooting 8/17 from the field, 8 rebounds, 3 assists and 1 block in 36 ‘, but to decide is Jalen Suggs, who in the final 2 minutes of the 4th period signed 9 of the 26 total points , including the triple that brought the Magic to 129 and the subsequent stolen on Curry (4 in all in his game, plus 9 assists) with 30 ” from the end. Orlando was brave. It could sink to -16 under the blows of the Splash Brothers (Steph Curry 39 points with 8/15 from three and Klay Thompson 27 with 7/15), very hot from the arc with an overall 15/30, but has grown with the passing of the race, producing a 2nd half of 77 points and stopping the clock from the line (46 free attempts against 15 of the Dubs). Seven players in double figures for the Magic, convincing as never before. The Warriors threw away the game, intoxicated by nervousness, by all too obvious defensive problems (Orlando shot with 53.8% from the field), both individually and as a team, and also by an unforgivable breath of presumption.