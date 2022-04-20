The long man with an Italian passport leaves Duke and on 23 June he will become a professional

Paolo Banchero officially enters the Nba 2022 Draft. The Italian passport long man has announced his choice to become a professional with a video on social media, over 100 seconds in which he thanks Duke for preparing him for the inevitable next step in his career. “It was a dream of mine to play Duke, it’s a dream of mine to play in the NBA – says the 19-year-old born in Seattle, looking directly into the camera -. Duke has prepared me for this goal both on and off the pitch and I am happy to announce that I am applying for Draft 2022 ”. Banchero, 208 centimeters by 113 kg, is in the running to be the first call on 23 June.

perspectives – Paolo is one of 4 candidates to be the first player called by commissioner Adam Silver on the stage of the Barclays Center in Brooklyn in late June. In addition to him, in the forecast on the eve there are Chet Holmgren of Gonzaga, Jabari Smith Jr of Auburn and Jaden Ivey of Purdue. Of the four candidates, Banchero is the one most ready to make a difference now, as he also showed at the NCAA Tournament, where Duke made it all the way to the Final Four where she surrendered to North Carolina. In the 5 matches of March Madness, Banchero averaged 18.8 points and 7.6 rebounds, shooting 49% from the field and 52.6% from three. Voted best player in the West of the draw, the one that Duke closed by cutting the retina of Chase Center in San Francisco and earning a place among the magnificent four, Banchero was inserted in the ideal quintet of the tournament, the only player not belonging to Kansas or North Carolina, the two finalists, to whom this honor was reserved. For the whole season with Duke, NBA scouts from Banchero have admired the universality, the ability to make themselves available to the team and the variety of his offensive repertoire. The defense can still be improved, but the talent that Italy in basketball expects for the national team has made enormous progress in the months under coach K.

Good luck – From Mike Krzyzewski and Duke comes a welcome good luck on social media: “Paolo has had an incredible season and is absolutely ready to attack the next phase of his career – these are the words of coach K for Banchero that appeared on Duke’s social networks -. He has posted important numbers and won numerous awards, but has always put the team first. Paolo is a great leader, a guy that everyone on the team admired even though he was just a freshman. He is dynamic and explosive, a player who always has passing in mind and with a great vision of the game: he is the perfect model of what an NBA player must be today. He did everything we asked him, always at a very high level. I loved having him and his family on our program and I wish him the best for his professional career. ” Told by coach K, one who has coached Duke for 42 years but also the best NBA stars with Team USA, with whom he has won 3 Olympic gold medals, it sounds like something more than a blessing …

April 20, 2022 (change April 20, 2022 | 22:19)

