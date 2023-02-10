After having redone their makeup at the deadline, the Lakers (25-31), also without the bruised LeBron, present themselves to the challenge with the Bucks (38-17) with a roster reduced to the bone and give Milwaukee a hard time but the eventually they must surrender. After a subdued first half, the guests raised the level of intensity in the third half. Down by 11 points, the Bucks rely on the plays of the usual Antetokounmpo (38 points and 10 rebounds) who becomes unstoppable for the defense of LA. Milwaukee accelerates in the third period, takes back LA and never looks back, thus conquering its ninth consecutive victory.

Los Angeles Lakers Schroder 25 (9/13, 1/4, 4/4 tl), Davis 23, Reaves 18. Rebounds: Davis 16. Assists: Schroder 12.

MilwaukeeAntetokounmpo 38 (13/19, 1/4, 9/13 tl), Middleton 22, Holiday 18. Rebounds: Lopez, Antetokounmpo 10. Assists: Holiday 7.