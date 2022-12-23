Banca Popolare di Sondrio-Unipol, the ten-year partnership renewed

Banca Popolare di Sondrio renews the Bancassurance partnership with Ark Life and Unipol: the Board of Directors resolved to renew the collaboration in the bancassurance area with Arca Vita SpA and its subsidiaries Arca Assicurazioni SpA and Arca Vita International DAC, strengthening the partnership with the Unipol group and Bper launched in 2010. The related contracts were consequently signed.

The alliance has allowed over the years of consolidate the Bank’s presence in the insurance sector, expanding the offer of life and non-life products to customers, with Arca Vita SpA which established itself as the reference operator for Italian community banks, with a strong territorial vocation.

From this year the partnership is extended to UniSalute, a Unipol Group company which boasts a market leadership position in the field of health products, thus further improving the Bank’s commercial offer. The agreements will have a five-year term and will run from 1 January 2023.

“We are very satisfied with this one partnership, now more than ten years old and today further enriched with health products: it helps to expand the product catalog for our customers and the value we generate, in line with the Business Plan. The agreement reached allows us to enhance our company – Arca Vita, of which we hold around 15% – and to benefit from the very important know-how contribution of Unipol, our industrial partner”, declared Mario Alberto Pedranzinimanaging director and general manager of Banca Popolare di Sondrio.

