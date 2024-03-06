Banca Mediolanum: with 1.18 billion, February collection confirms solid and quality

Mediolanum Bank communicated the commercial results for the month of February 2024: €1.37 billionof which the total net collection is equal to €1.18 billion (€1.82 billion YTD), the net collection in managed savings €441 million (€728 million YTD) i new financing disbursed amount to €181 million (€348 million YTD) ei protection policy premiums of €14 million (€27 million YTD).

Massimo DorisCEO of Mediolanum Bank commented: “The collection of 1.18 billion in February is extremely solid and the result of the success of our initiatives aimed at accelerating the growth of the Bank. The ongoing promotion, which remunerates liquidity tied up for 6 months with a rate of 5% per year, has received great appreciation from our customers in Italy, in continuity with the same initiative launched at the beginning of 2023“.

“On the managed savings front, the robust collection of 441 million is always supported by our investment solutions which allow customers to gradually enter the markets. New customer acquisition is also progressing well, with 22,600 new customers in the month and 41,100 since the beginning of the year. I am extremely satisfied with the commercial results and I believe that Banca Mediolanum has correctly positioned the levers at its disposal to bring the maximum benefit to our customers“, he concluded Doris.