Intesa, Messina: “Inflation peak reached, now it will drop”

From the CEO of Banca Intesathe largest Italian credit institution, an unexpected assist arrives at the 5 Star Movement and to Joseph With you and a warning to government: “Be careful to to touch the Income of Citizenship, it is necessary help the poor. It is a concept – we read in La Stampa – that Carlo Messina repeats several times during his interview. “The priority of anyone with a vision it’s a responsibility social – explains Messina – must be to help the poor and all those who are paying the highest price of the crisis: applies to the government and the parliamentarians, it applies to the companies who are making profits and must give more money to the workers, as we did by allocating 75 million euros for bonuses to the employees“.

“About inflation – continues Messina in La Stampa – we have peaked. This does not mean that energy will continue to be structurally more Dearnot at the levels of recent months, but certainly will not return to the pre-war values. It will cost more to produce and you have to prepare. The trend is very clear: we could have a phase of slowdown or technical recession, but the world does not end. Let’s give some positive perspectives: if we continue to highlight only the difficulties, I would not want to end up fueling a negative prophecy. Let’s remember that Italy grows more than Germany and France, le businesses I am competitive and innovate, the banking system is strong“.

