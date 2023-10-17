Kaleidos, the Social Impact Lab of Banca Ifis, has received the prestigious Areté 2023 Award for Responsible Financial Communication. This recognition was awarded as part of the 11th edition of the CSR and Social Innovation Exhibition, held at the Bocconi University in Milan.

The Areté Prize was awarded in particular for the “Impact Measurement” model developed by Banca Ifis in collaboration with the team from the Polytechnic of Milan, led by Prof. Mario Calderini. This model was created to tangibly evaluate the value generated by the Bank through its initiatives within Kaleidos. This represents a significant step forward in the field of corporate sustainability as it translates the “S” component of the acronym ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) into concrete objectives and measurable results. Since its first application in 2022, the model has proven to generate a significant impact: every euro invested by Banca Ifis in social projects has generated on average 3.3 euros of value for the community.

The President of Banca Ifis, Ernesto Fürstenberg Fassio, declared: “The Areté Award is an important recognition of the value of Kaleidos, a project that expresses the essence of our banking operations: creating profit while generating social value for people and community. A positive value, but above all tangible, thanks to the innovative Impact measurement methodology that we have developed in collaboration with the Polytechnic of Milan. Through this model we will be able to be even more effective in creating value for our territories. Those territories where the small and medium-sized businesses are located which, for over forty years, we have accompanied on their growth path with our products and services, and with the expertise of our people.”

In addition to the “Impact Measurement” model, Kaleidos is a comprehensive project that operates in three key areas: inclusive communities, culture and territory, and people’s well-being. With a three-year investment plan of 6 million euros, 25 social initiatives have been implemented so far. Among these, Banca Ifis has allocated 3 million euros to the Bambin Gesù Children’s Hospital for research against malignant tumors of the central nervous system that affect children and young adults. Furthermore, it supported the project against myocardial infarction at Villa Salus in Mestre. For employees, the “Nuvola della Salute” project was launched, which includes awareness and prevention initiatives, the promotion of breast cancer prevention, and the “Welfood” consultancy service which offers employees access to professionals who are experts in well-being , such as psychologists and nutritionists.

In the cultural field, Banca Ifis inaugurated the Banca Ifis International Sculpture Park at Villa Fürstenberg, in Mestre, containing contemporary sculpture works by Italian and international artists. This project is part of the “Economy of Beauty” initiative, which aims to enhance the Italian artistic heritage and the entrepreneurship supported by the Bank through its products and services.