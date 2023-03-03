Banca Ifis strengthens the value of its brand and climbs six positions in the “Top 500 Banking Brands” ranking drawn up by The Banker (Financial Times Group), which it entered for the first time in 2022. According to the analysis conducted by Brand Finance and published by the British financial magazine, the value of the Banca Ifis brand has grown by 47% since the rebranding operation, which took place in September 2019, and by 15% in the last twelve months. Furthermore, in 2022, the challenger bank chaired by Ernesto Fürstenberg Fassio climbed new positions in the prestigious ranking which includes the most important international banking institutions, going from 488th to 482nd position.

“In the last twelve months we have further consolidated the process of strengthening the Banca Ifis brand which began with the rebranding in September 2019. To do this, we have implemented new integrated communication projects designed to nurture the brand and communicate it to all our stakeholders, especially small and medium-sized enterprises to which we address with our products and services. Having climbed further positions in the “Top 500 Banking Brands” ranking confirms the effectiveness of a path that this year will be enriched with new activities and projects linked to the celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Bank’s foundation” he declares Rosalba Benedetto, Director of Communications, Marketing, Public Affairs and Sustainability of Banca Ifis.

For the distinctive positioning of Banca Ifis, in addition to investments in marketing, advertising and sponsorships, the numerous initiatives launched by the Bank in sustainability in all its dimensions, especially in the social one, were decisive. In 2022, Banca Ifis has launched Kaleidos, the Social Impact Lab which brings together all the initiatives carried out in favor of people, communities and territories.

Kaleidos also includes the “special projects” thanks to which Banca Ifis has been able to build high-value communication and engagement platforms with all its stakeholders: companies, institutions, associations, universities and the civil community. It is a series of observatories, accompanied by targeted territorial communication and marketing activities, which show the opportunities and benefits – economic and social – generated by culture, sport and society. Between these: “Beauty Economy” which aims to enhance the beauty heritage that expresses our country, not only in more traditional areas such as nature and landscape, but also industrial and entrepreneurial, through the work of SMEs that the Bank supports with its products and services ;

“Bike Ecosystem” which, starting from the symbolic object of the sustainable transition of transport and one of the greatest expressions of Made in Italy, explores the mobility of the future and explores case studies, testimonials and solutions to help the country transform cities and territories into more sustainable and inclusive; “Observatory on the Italian Sport System” which photographs, for the first time in Italy, the value of the Italian sport ecosystem and the contribution, in economic and social terms, of sport to the development of the country. A commitment that has always involved the youngest and most vulnerable sections of society, as evidenced by the donations to the Italian National Olympic Committee for young sports talents and the support for the Torneo di Ravano, the most important youth school event in Europe.

Brand finance research

Published annually by The Banker – a Financial Times Group magazine specializing in reporting on trends in the international financial world – the Top 500 Banking Brands ranking brings together the most influential world banks in the financial services market. The analysis, carried out by Brand Finance, analyzes the strength and positioning of the brand and measures the impact, in terms of knowledge, familiarity and consideration, of the brand’s presence across all communication channels used by the company.