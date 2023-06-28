L’UNHCR conferred to Banca Ifis the prize “Welcome – Working for Refugee Integration” for the commitment in favor oflabor integration of refugees. The recognition was assigned by the UNHCR Representative for Italy, Chiara Cardoletti, on the occasion of the fifth edition of the “Welcome” project held in Rome on June 26 at the Auditorium della Tecnica.

Banca Ifis and the first Italian bank to obtain the prestigious prize of the UN Agency for Refugees. The recognition was awarded, in particular, for having placed the two colleagues within strategic functions for the Bank and for having done so by activating a direct university corridor, the first company in Italy to follow this path.

“We are happy to have obtained the ‘Welcome’ award, which testifies to Banca Ifis’ commitment to promoting inclusion and diversity at all levels. The initiative for which we are awarded, which is part of the activities of ‘Kaleidos’, the Bank’s Social Impact Lab which aims to develop projects with a high social impact in favor of people and communities, thanks to cooperation with the UNHCR, has permission to hire two boys of Eritrean nationality, creating value for all colleagues. This is one of the many projects that the Bank has implemented in this area, in which we deeply believe and will continue to work to build new initiatives” – he has declared Mauro Baracchi, Banca Ifis Human Resources Director.

Kaleidos, Banca Ifis’ distinctive approach to people, communities and territories

The award from the UNHCR is part of the initiatives of KaleidosThe Social Impact Lab of Banca Ifis created to promote projects with a high social impact. Through Kaleidos, the Bank will implement a plan of investments of 6 million euros in the three-year period 2022-24 aimed at promoting social initiatives – 25 of these have already been implemented in 2022 – in three areas: diversity and inclusion to support collective and collaborative growth through projects to enhance diversity and social re-inclusion; culture and territory to invest in culture as a driver of sustainable development and accelerator of social inclusion; research and prevention to ensure access to the primary right to health in the areas where the Bank operates.