The 2023 profit guidance has been revised upwards: a net profit of 160 million euros is expected, an increase compared to the 150 million indicated in February 2023 and the target of 137 million euros in the 2022-2024 Business Plan.

Approval of the new progressive dividend policy which provides for an increase in the payout ratio when the threshold of profits necessary to satisfy the Bank’s capital needs is exceeded, in compliance with the reference macroeconomic and regulatory context, and with the progress of the Plan Industrial.

The favorable trend in revenues, up 8% compared to the first half of 2022, is supported by the positive correlation of trade receivables with rising interest rates and by the Bank’s pricing policy.

Cash recoveries on NPL portfolios rose to 195 million euros, up 7.0% compared to the first half of 2022, despite inflationary tensions.

The cost of credit for the six-month period, at an all-time low, amounted to 16 million euro, despite including 14 million euro of prudential provisions on performing loans against macroeconomic risks.

The CET1 ratio stood at 15.01%, excluding the profit for the first half of 2023, well above the required capital requirements, equal to 8.65%.

Results for the first half of 2023

The Banca Ifis Board of Directors, which met today under the chairmanship of Ernesto Fürstenberg Fassio, approved the results for the first half of 2023.

“The results obtained by the Bank in the first half of 2023 confirm the solidity of a business model which, despite a challenging macroeconomic context, has demonstrated its ability to combine financial sustainability with attention to all stakeholders. In the period, all the main indicators recorded significant growth which led us to revise upwards the profit estimates for 2023 to 160 million euros, compared to the 150 million euros estimated in February 2023, which already exceeded the target of 137 million euros of the 2022-2024 Business Plan. This result was also achieved thanks to the positive growth in revenues of the Commercial & Corporate Banking Sector, supported by the positive correlation with the rise in interest rates, by the dynamism of the commercial network and by the acceleration of the digitization process which made available new platforms and tools useful for improving the efficiency of both the commercial business and the NPL where, in the period, cash recoveries on purchased portfolios amounted to 195 million euros, up 7% compared to the first half of 2022” – declares Frederik Geertman, Chief Executive Officer of Banca Ifis, who adds: “we have already launched the funding plan to repay the 2 billion euro of TLTRO, potentially even before the September 2024 deadline, with the remarketing of the senior notes of the leasing securitization for approximately 400 million euro and the ramp-up of the Npl securitization for a further approximately 400 million euro. To these transactions are added the approximately 700 million euro of the proprietary portfolio due to expire by September 2024. In the coming quarters, repurchase agreement transactions are also envisaged on the proprietary portfolio, the increase in retail funding with a multi-channel strategy and senior bond issues. Finally, in the first half of 2023, the Bank’s prudent credit policy led us to increase the reserves by 14 million euro, for a total of 65 million euro

set aside to address potential macroeconomic risks.

The revenues of the Commercial & Corporate Banking Sector, up 23% compared to the first half of 2022, reflect the positive correlation of the Group to the rise in interest rates (85% of the trade receivables portfolio is at a variable rate). The dynamism of the Group’s commercial network was highlighted by the growth rates higher than those of the reference markets: in the first half of 2023, the turnover of Factoring grew by 11.3% (compared to 1.1% of the market) and Leasing disbursements grew by 15.1% (compared to 13.1% for the market).

In the Npl Sector, cash recoveries on purchased portfolios amounted to 195 million euro, up by 7.0% compared to the first half of 2022. The judicial and extrajudicial recovery activity does not currently show significant negative impacts deriving by rising inflation and interest rates.

The digitalisation process of Banca Ifis accelerated in the first half of 2023. The Group is engaged in the implementation of the DOES 2022-2024 Business Plan which focuses on innovation and digitalisation, through significant investments in projects which aim to make the model of the Group increasingly sustainable and efficient. In the NPL Sector, innovative systems have been developed to support decision-making strategies for purchasing and recovery; the “Pagochiaro” portal, now extended to all judicial and extrajudicial collection, allows debtors to monitor payments and the Group to reconcile collections more efficiently. In the Commercial & Corporate Banking Sector, a new platform was developed that supports analysts in credit assessment and approval activities and a new digital multi-product sales platform “Next” open to customers and physical networks of agents.

The proprietary portfolio in the Governance & Services and Non Core Sector benefited from the purchase, during the fourth quarter of 2022, of a portfolio of debt securities issued by leading European financial and corporate institutions with a particularly attractive risk-return ratio.

The average cost of funding in the second quarter of 2023, equal to 2.76%, is up compared to 2.24% in the first quarter of 2023, and in line with estimates. The liquidity position as at 30 June 2023 is equal to approximately 1.1 billion euro and is substantially in line with the average of the previous quarters.

The asset quality ratios, the Gross Npe Ratio and the Net Npe Ratio, stood at 5.9% and 3.9% respectively. The values ​​would come in at 4.5% and 2.4% respectively, excluding the reclassifications deriving from the application of the legislation on the New Definition of Default to receivables from the National Health System (SSN), characterized by a limited credit risk and by long payment times.

The capital ratios confirm the strong solidity of both the Bank and the Group. Both main indicators remain well above the minimum required levels, with the consolidated CET1 Ratio equal to 15.01% (in line with the figure as at 31 December 2022) and the consolidated Total Capital Ratio equal to 18.04% (18.04% 82% as at 31 December 2022), calculated excluding the profit for the first half of 2023.

New dividend policy

At the same time as the approval of the results for the first half of 2023, the Board of Directors approved the new remuneration policy for Banca Ifis shareholders. The Dividend Policy provides for a progressive mechanism with an increase in the payout ratio upon exceeding the threshold of profits necessary to satisfy the Bank’s capital requirements (retained earnings), in compliance with the reference macroeconomic and regulatory context and with the progress of the Plan Industrial in force from time to time. The Board may propose to the Shareholders’ Meeting to distribute a portion of the Bank’s operating profits up to 50% of the consolidated net profit attributable to Banca Ifis up to the Relevance Threshold identified when defining the annual budget and 100% of the consolidated net profit attributable to Banca Ifis exceeding the Relevance Threshold. The Relevance Threshold for 2023 is set at 100 million euros. In any case, the full discretion of the Board remains in the definition, from time to time, of the proposal for the distribution of dividends to be submitted to the Shareholders’ Meeting, in compliance with the provisions of art. 28 CRR.

TCPD Report

As part of ESG activities, Banca Ifis’ Board of Directors approved the first edition of the TCFD Report, the report that presents useful information to investors and stakeholders to correctly assess Banca Ifis’s risks and opportunities related to the climate. The document, drawn up on a voluntary basis and aligned with the recommendations of the Task-force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD), born on the initiative of the Financial Stability Board, further expands the Group’s ESG reporting, representing, among other projects, the strategy reduction of financed issues on the loan portfolio which the Bank defined by joining, as the first in Italy, the Net-Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA), the initiative promoted by the United Nations to accelerate the sustainable transition of the international banking sector. The full document is available on the Banca Ifis website at the address: https://www.bancaifis.it/la-nostrasostenibilita/environment/tcfd-report/