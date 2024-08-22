Banca Ifis and Yamaha have signed an agreement aimed at promoting and spreading sustainable mobility. Under the agreement, Banca Ifis, through its subsidiary Ifis Rental Service, has developed a commercial solution dedicated to the rental of e-bikes and electric golf cars produced by Yamaha.

In detail, the one developed by Banca Ifis and Yamaha is a rental solution dedicated to companies, or more generally to customers with VAT numbers, who need to equip themselves with a fleet of electric vehicles to be used for internal use or for tourism purposes. The product has a duration of 12 or 18 months and allows customers to defer the financial commitment, also thanks to the VAT payment by installments. At the end of the period, the customer therefore has the option of deciding whether to purchase the vehicle or renew the fleet with more recent model vehicles.

For Banca Ifis, the agreement with Yamaha consolidates the path started in April 2023 which led to the birth of the first rental and leasing solution dedicated to electric bicycles, in line with the objectives of the 2022-24 Industrial Plan which foresee a commercial action aimed at supporting the green transition.

For Yamaha, however, the partnership with Banca Ifis represents a significant step towards promoting sustainable mobility and improving the tourist experience, thanks to the advantageous conditions designed to allow companies to enrich their portfolio of customer services with alternative transport solutions such as eBikes.

“The agreement with Yamaha strengthens our rental offer and allows us to give Italian companies access to the tools of a global market leader in terms of product quality and innovation capacity. The solution aims to encourage the creation of fleets of electric bicycles and golf cars for all those companies that want to make internal mobility more fluid or focus on cycle tourism to expand their business sphere. In this way, we consolidate our leadership in a high-growth market segment that last year saw us as protagonists with the launch of the first e-bike leasing and rental solution in Italy. As a Bank that has always been close to companies, we firmly believe that this is the path to follow to guide the green transition of our country and boost the spread of new forms of mobility that are increasingly sustainable and attentive to the environment”, says Claudio Zirilli, Head of Leasing and Rental at Banca Ifis.

According to data processed by Banca Ifis’s Market Watch “Ecosistema della Bicicletta”, cycle tourism has an increasingly significant weight within the national economic fabric. In 2023, total spending by bicycle tourists on Italian soil reached 9.4 billion euros, up 22% compared to the previous year. In total, there were 7.5 million active bicycle tourists, the majority (58%) coming from abroad. These produced an average per capita expenditure of 1,900 euros diversified between accommodation facilities, clothing and leisure activities. Despite the already high volumes, the sector still has ample room for growth, especially thanks to two factors. The first is linked to the spread of electric and pedal-assisted bicycles, which can expand the audience of users of this type of tourism. The second element is represented by the development of new cycle routes that would allow for the diversification of tourist destinations which, at the moment, are concentrated mainly in three regions (Trentino Alto-Adige, Tuscany and Lombardy). The high potential of the sector is also highlighted by the very nature of the cycle tourists who choose Italy as a destination. In fact, bicycle tourism is practiced in company (by groups of 3.7 people on average) and for an average duration of 11 days.